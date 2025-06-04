"Do you like to do it yourself?" It's one of those IYKYK sort of things.

The line was said during a scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin between Massachusetts natives Elizabeth Banks and Steve Carell.

The Pitch Perfect star made a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show where she discussed her new series The Better Sister and took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her transition into comedy.

Elizabeth Banks Begins Her Acting Career

"I was very serious, I went to drama school," Banks said. "I got into the industry and I was like 'yea, but I'm also funny,'" she added.

However, it took her some time to break out of the drama box and break into comedy.

"I think I was the last one to audition for that role in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and they were very far into the process," Banks recalled. She read with Steve Carell and had an instant connection.

What Is Their Secret?

Spontaneity. Banks' ability to work off the cuff and improv was a standout during her audition. "They're all geniuses at improv," Banks said about her former cast members.

The 2005 film starred Steve Carell in the lead role, but featured many funny faces including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogan, Jane Lynch, Jonah Hill, Kat Dennings, Leslie Mann and many more.

The Origin of the "Do It Yourself" Line

It's a classic line that's definitely up there with "Ahh Kelly Clarkson!" and "Is it true that if you don't use it you lose it?" I'm talking about the interaction in the bookstore between Banks' character and Andy, played by Steve Carell.

"The 'do it yourself' line, we were shooting in a real bookstore and there was a DIY section in the bookstore and I literally saw the sign across the way and that's where that line came from," Banks said.

She admitted the scene in its entirety is mostly improv.

