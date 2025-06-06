Massachusetts native and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo certainly had a spike in heartrate when she was pulled aside at the airport by TSA and the bomb squad.

Yes, you read that right, and no, she wasn't carrying any weapons – unless you consider sunflower seeds dangerous.

If you think this story sounds bonkers, you're not wrong. Pompeo revealed she was detained by TSA and an explosive teams for something questionable in her bag.

“I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” Pompeo asked.

The culprit? Sunflower seeds from a popular L.A. store, Erewhon.

What Is Erewhon?

Described as an upscale market, Erewhon Market has multiple locations in Los Angeles and can be considered a hotspot for eyeing a celeb or two.

Pompeo's sunflower seeds came for the popular chain that specializes in premium, organic and sustainable-sourced products.

Ties to Massachusetts

Though headquartered in Los Angeles, Erewhon was founded in Boston, in Pompeo's home state.

The Hollywood actress grew up in Everett, working outside Fenway Park before her days on the big screen.

Now she's one of the highest paid actresses on TV, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and luckily is not behind bars for smuggling seeds.

Was Pompeo Charged?

When Pompeo was questioned at the airport, her confusion quickly cleared when discovering it was the sunflower seeds that triggered the alarm.

She offered to throw them away and go about her travels, but was denied. There may have been a chemical in the packaging of the seeds that alerted TSA and others.

Pompeo sat while officers search the unopened bag.

“I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you're never gonna guess why," Pompeo said.

She was not in trouble, nor did she miss her flight, but I'm sure she'll be rethinking the plane snacks next time.

