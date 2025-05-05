"Pick me, choose me, love me."

Famous words from Meredith Grey on the hit show Grey's Anatomy. The actress who said that iconic line is none other than Massachusetts' own Ellen Pompeo.

Pompeo has been dominating the screen for decades; more than two of them, as Meredith Grey. She once begged her co-star to pick her, choose her, love her, and while he didn't (spoiler alert), Hollywood did.

Ellen Pompeo Honored in Hollywood

The Everett, Massachusetts native is the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She joins a list of over 2,800 noteworthy names who have a star in their honor.

Pompeo was joined by a group of people who have been along for the ride throughout her career. Among those in attendance for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony were Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and some Grey's co-stars such as Scott Speedman and James Pickens.

Grateful for Family and Friends Over the Years

Not often in the public eye, Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery and two of their children witnessed the memorable moment.

"It's taken a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I've been surrounded by stars my entire career," Pompeo said during her acceptance speech. "This doesn't happened overnight and it doesn't happen easily. It takes a village."

"Shonda (Rhimes) allowed me to have a career and get paid and be a mother. I don't know many other actresses in town who have had the privilege of being surrounded by brilliant women," Pompeo added.

