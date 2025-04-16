We're nearing the weekend, which means many will be ordering takeout. Whether you don't have the time or just don't want to cook, picking up food or having it delivered is a treat.

Pizza Fast Facts

Over three billion pizzas are sold each year, which means we're picking up the phone and ordering over eight million pizzas each day.

The day with the most pizza orders? Halloween. I've contributed to those pies every year. Our routine is pizza, change into costumes, then trick-or-treat. My hope is if my kids are full from pizza, they might eat less candy.

Though versions of pizza have been around for lifetimes, the style that we know today originated in 18th century Naples, Italy.

The average American consumes 180 slices of pizza annually.



Massachusetts' Most Popular Pizza Topping

From anchovies to zucchini and everything in between, there are plenty of toppings to choose from. So what is the Bay State's most sought after pizza covering?

The site CASINOS.com took a break from searching for the best casino sites and made a hard pivot to pizza.

A map of the country displays the most popular topping in each state. For Massachusetts? Bacon.

Bacon Pizza Canva loading...

Rhode Island Most Popular Pizza Topping

The Ocean State is in agreement as they select bacon as their most popular topping as well.

This seems to be the trend in New England as all six states have bacon on the top of their lists.

Popular Pizza Toppings Across the U.S.

Five other states vote bacon as their favorite, putting it in the No. 2 spot. Taking the number three spot is sausage, followed by pepper as the popular choice in just two states and mushroom, chicken and pineapple all with one state a piece.

You can probably guess the No. 1; it's been a favorite for many (including my son).

Pepperoni ranks on top with 29 states choosing the popular topping as their favorite.

One thing all state agree on: the worst topping. Nobody wants anchovies on their pizza.

