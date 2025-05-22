Massachusetts Gas Prices Just in Time for That Road Trip

Massachusetts gas prices vary depending on where you are in the state, so where should you fill up before your road trip?

Driving may be your preferred mode of transportation when it comes to getting away, that's partly because it's usually cheaper than hopping on a plane and definitely more reliable than a train.

Other than making sure you kick your tires and get an oil change, your only other expense is fuel, and maybe some road snacks.

It's crazy how gas prices differ so much from state to state, city to city, and even from one block to the next. Whether we like it or not, Massachusetts tends to be on the cheaper end of gas prices. Just think, if you were in California, you would be paying a little closer to $10 a gallon in some places.

If you are planning on driving to your next vacation, where in our state tends to have the cheapest gas is a hot-button issue for sure.

AAA has been a reliable source for statistics, especially around big travel holidays. Every year, we hear of how many millions of people plan to hit the roads and it can help us make decisions on when, where and how we plan to travel.

It's easy to think some gas stations price gouge us because they may be the only stop for miles, but with this helpful Gas Price Map we can feel a little better about what we pay at the pump knowing it's about the same price in other places.

For those that happen to have electric, there is also a map that not only shows you what the average price to charge is, but how many charging stations are available in the state. This comes in handy when planning a cross-country drive.

Either map is a helpful tool when planning your summer road trips.

