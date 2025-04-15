Massachusetts Man Is Selling His ‘Herbie the Love Bug’ Replica

A Massachusetts man has put this Herbie the Love Bug look alike up for sale, but only because he accomplished what he wanted to with the car.

Jack Charles Holt of Kingston wasn't in the market to buy a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle a few years ago, but when he happen to drive by one for sale on the side of Route 3A in Plymouth he couldn't help but dream of the possibilities.

Holt really had no intention of purchasing the car, but when the seller came out to greet him, he called him by his name. That should have been impossible, since the two had never spoken or met before, but it turns out the seller was expecting someone by the same name to stop by. Holt took this as a sign and ended up purchasing the Beetle.

Holt had some ideas for his new toy. The Beetle didn't come looking as you see it today. The "Herbie" decals were not on the car. He spent some time sprucing up the car and applying the decals.

While I didn't confirm with Holt that he was a Walt Disney fan, I think it's safe to say he enjoyed the Herbie the Love Bug movies just a little.

The final part of his plan was to get his Herbie lookalike a spot in the Fourth of July parade in Duxbury. It took a year or two, but last summer Holt got to take his Beetle for a drive in that parade.

With his goal accomplished, Holt has set out on purchasing a different car and possibly a new adventure, but in order to justify the new toy he has to let this one go.

The VW Beetle is in perfect working condition and the decals can easily be removed. This is considered a "rare barn find" and has history dating back to Wisconsin and Texas.

Taking a look at the Facebook Marketplace listing, I was shocked to see for a 60-year-old car, the the mileage is so low at just under 41,000 miles. Holt did price it fairly at $18,500 and is willing to discuss the price with a serious buyer.

Sorry, but this adorable car brings back some amazing Walt Disney memories so hopefully whoever buys it will want to let the decals remain.

Just take a look at this cutie!

