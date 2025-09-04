Massachusetts is looking to spruce up its state flag and asked residents to come up with some ideas, and the results are pretty telling.

Let's first look at why our state is looking for a new state flag. Last July, Governor Maura Healy passed a budget amendment to change the state flag, motto and seal. Yes, this includes the official seal you get stamped on a document when it is notarized.

A flag is symbolic and should be something that brings pride to the people it represents.

Who better to decide on what these should look like than the residents of our Commonwealth? There is a commission at the Massachusetts State House dedicated to this and it confirmed it received over 1,000 submissions. The commission recently narrowed these down to the final three.

The commission then had a meeting to discuss the submissions and next steps. The meeting was light and didn't go without a few chuckles reviewing some of the submissions. You can watch the latest meeting below.

We thought maybe we should do a little survey and see what you think. Included in these choices are the recommendations from the North American Vexillological Association, or NAVA, which is an organization comprised of flag enthusiasts and scholars from around the world.

While we did include NAVA's suggestions in this poll, the organization wanted to make something clear.

"NAVA's polling effort is not intended to undermine or override the commission's selection. We are interested in enriching the public's discussions by exploring what makes an effective and resonant flag design," said Brian Cham, Officer and Vexillologist at NAVA.

There are some guidelines when it comes to create a state flag and it's preferred that the state flag include natural elements for which the state is known. For example, cranberries or a whale would fit the Bay State. So take a look and vote on what you think should be the next state flag for Massachusetts.

Personally, I think we need to include the Dunkin' logo somehow.

Either way, it looks like the Commonwealth will soon have a new flag, even though I'm not really sure we needed a new one.

