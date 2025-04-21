Massachusetts Is Home to Some of the Sexiest Men

To everyone who’s sexy and they know it, this one’s for you.

For decades, People magazine has crowned a "Sexiest Man Alive," celebrating celebrities who turn heads with their talent, charm, and, of course, good looks. The annual honor has gone to Hollywood’s biggest names, but only a select few hail from the Bay State.

Just last year, Massachusetts native and The Office star John Krasinski joined the exclusive club, proving that funny is sexy. Between his acting chops, his wholesome Some Good News (SGN) series, and his all-around likability, it’s no surprise he took the title in 2024.

But Krasinski isn’t the only Massachusetts man to claim the honor. After digging through the history of People’s coveted award, I found that only five men from the Commonwealth have ever been named Sexiest Man Alive.

From Hollywood heartthrobs to American icons, these Bay State-born men have left their mark not just with their talent, but with their undeniable appeal.

Whether they’re suiting up as superheroes, starring in blockbuster films or making history in pop culture, these Massachusetts men have proven that charm, confidence and good looks run deep in New England.

So who made the cut? Let’s take a look at Massachusetts’ most swoon-worthy gentlemen.

