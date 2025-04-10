The weekend is quickly approaching and many will be heading to their favorite watering hole to belly up to the bar and enjoy a cold one.

Among popular spots are local breweries. Hundreds pop up across the country every year, giving people a chance to enjoy regional flavors and creative concoctions.

With addition of more and more locations and their continued popularity, USA Today decided to highlight some of the best new breweries in the U.S. To be considered "new," the brewery needed to be founded in the last three years.

A panel of beer experts nominated their choices as finalists and then it was up to the public to vote. Now, the results are in and a Top 10 has been announced.

Massachusetts Brewery Lands in the Top 3

Pittsfield brewery Hot Plate Brewing Co. not only made the list, it was named the No. 3 Best New Brewery in the U.S.

"We were completely blown away. To think that this journey started when we were homebrewing in a condo without heat, hot water, and a functioning stove and using a literal hot plate, to becoming nationally recognized a few years later is such a great feeling on both a personal and professional level," co-founders Mike Dell'Aquila and Sarah Real said.

Get our free mobile app

Punk and Pints

The atmosphere they've created at the brewery is unique.

"We're definitely a little eccentric, from the beers we serve to the punk shows we host, we're trying to show that the craft beer world can be a lot more diverse and surprising than some people might think," Dell'Aquila said.

"Since we were fans for almost 20 years before we got into the industry, we're trying to get back to the sense of discovery and fun that first drew us into this world," he said.

Top Sellers and Fan Favorites

Residents of the SouthCoast may see a trip to Pittsfield as a hike, but if you're a fan of craft beer, the drive will be worth the road trip. If you're curious what to order when you get there, Dell'Aquila had some suggestions.

"Our New England IPA 'Hop Riot' is our best-seller, but the three we're best known for among beer drinkers looking for something besides IPAs are Rockin' the Gold Tooth Cream Ale, Countess of Flanders Belgian Golden Strong Ale, and Capable of Anything, our Chamomile Blonde Ale. Each of those has their own little following."

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is located at 1 School Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Cheers!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Top Ten States That Drink The Most Beer Beer Drinking States Gallery Credit: Joseph Browning