You Can Swim Outdoors in Massachusetts Right Now—Here’s Where
Outdoor swimming in April? Maybe down south, but here in New England? It seems impossible.
However, for one local resort, taking a dip in the pool is possible starting mid-April. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod opened its outdoor pool to its guests.
READ MORE: This Vermont Hotel Lets You Use Its Giant Pool Without Booking a Room
You may be reading this and think "Who would brave the still chilly temperatures of April in Massachusetts?" We may have had a nice day or two, but water temps are still below 50 degrees. Brrr.
READ MORE: Families Flock to Big Blue Swim School in Dartmouth
How Warm Is the Water?
The staff at Chatham Bars Inn is making it easier, keeping the pool heated to a warm 82 degrees. Keeping guests comfortable both in and out of the pool is something Chatham Bars Inn prides itself on. The five-star property has received numerous accolades over the years.
Awards That Set This Resort Apart
- No. 1 Resort in Massachusetts and No. 2 Resort in New England in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards
- NO. 1 Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort in the USA TODAY 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards
- No. 1 Best Waterfront Restaurant in the USA TODAY 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards - Beach House Grill
- Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Hotel Icon. Recognized as one of six hotels in the U.S. and 23 hotels worldwide.
What Guests Get With Their Stay
The following amenities are complimentary to all guests staying at the Chatham Bars Inn:
- Valet parking and Lexus car service within the town of Chatham
- 24-hour fitness center, yoga, meditation, and fitness classes
- Boat shuttle to North Beach Island, pool, beach amenities and bicycles
- Summer Kids Crew morning and afternoon sessions
- The Lexus Drive Experience, high-speed internet service, and more
Explore All the Luxury Chatham Bars Inn Has To Offer
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
The Small Town of Chatham
Would You Pay $2.2 Million For This 664 Square Foot House in Chatham?
Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen