Outdoor swimming in April? Maybe down south, but here in New England? It seems impossible.

However, for one local resort, taking a dip in the pool is possible starting mid-April. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod opened its outdoor pool to its guests.

READ MORE: This Vermont Hotel Lets You Use Its Giant Pool Without Booking a Room

You may be reading this and think "Who would brave the still chilly temperatures of April in Massachusetts?" We may have had a nice day or two, but water temps are still below 50 degrees. Brrr.

READ MORE: Families Flock to Big Blue Swim School in Dartmouth

How Warm Is the Water?

The staff at Chatham Bars Inn is making it easier, keeping the pool heated to a warm 82 degrees. Keeping guests comfortable both in and out of the pool is something Chatham Bars Inn prides itself on. The five-star property has received numerous accolades over the years.

Awards That Set This Resort Apart

No. 1 Resort in Massachusetts and No. 2 Resort in New England in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

NO. 1 Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort in the USA TODAY 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

No. 1 Best Waterfront Restaurant in the USA TODAY 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards - Beach House Grill

Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Hotel Icon. Recognized as one of six hotels in the U.S. and 23 hotels worldwide.

Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook loading...

What Guests Get With Their Stay

The following amenities are complimentary to all guests staying at the Chatham Bars Inn:

Valet parking and Lexus car service within the town of Chatham

24-hour fitness center, yoga, meditation, and fitness classes

Boat shuttle to North Beach Island, pool, beach amenities and bicycles

Summer Kids Crew morning and afternoon sessions

The Lexus Drive Experience, high-speed internet service, and more

Explore All the Luxury Chatham Bars Inn Has To Offer It was just ranked the best waterfront resort hotel in America and it's not too hard to see why. From beachfront to poolside cabanas, cozy coastal rooms and calming spa space, it seems easy to relax here. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

The Small Town of Chatham