Forbes Names Four New England Hotels Among the World’s Best
If you want to stay in one of the best hotels in the world, you don't have to go very far.
Forbes Travel Guide has been hard at work, checking out hotels with rich history and elite accommodations, assembling its list of "Hotel Icons."
The top 23 hotels were selected from all around the world that Forbes deemed "legendary." Lucky for us, a select few are just a car ride away.
What Makes a "Hotel Icon?"
To be considered as a Hotel Icon, Forbes Travel Guide set some parameters. Each hotel must have the following:
- History of more than 100 years
- Continuous operation under the same name
- A distinguished five-star rating
Europe dominates the list. However, a few standouts are right in our own backyard. Hotels in Rhode Island and Massachusetts claim four of the 23 spots.
Massachusetts Hotel Icons
Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod
Rhode Island Hotel Icons
Ocean House, Rhode Island
Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island
Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Icons List
- Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo
- Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
- Brown's Hotel, London
- Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod
- Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland
- Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
- Ritz Paris
- Ocean House, Rhode Island
- Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid
- Claridge’s, London
- Hotel de la Ville, Rome
- Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
- The Goring, London
- Badrutt's Palace Hotel, St. Moritz, Switzerland
- Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island
- The Balmoral, Edinburgh
- The Savoy, London
- Raffles Hotel Singapore
- Carlton Cannes
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod
- Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, London
- The St. Regis New York
- The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs
