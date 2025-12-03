If you want to stay in one of the best hotels in the world, you don't have to go very far.

Forbes Travel Guide has been hard at work, checking out hotels with rich history and elite accommodations, assembling its list of "Hotel Icons."

The top 23 hotels were selected from all around the world that Forbes deemed "legendary." Lucky for us, a select few are just a car ride away.

What Makes a "Hotel Icon?"

To be considered as a Hotel Icon, Forbes Travel Guide set some parameters. Each hotel must have the following:

History of more than 100 years

Continuous operation under the same name

A distinguished five-star rating

READ MORE: These Massachusetts Residents Made the Forbes 400: Richest in America

Europe dominates the list. However, a few standouts are right in our own backyard. Hotels in Rhode Island and Massachusetts claim four of the 23 spots.

Massachusetts Hotel Icons

Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod

Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook loading...

READ MORE: Chatham Bars Inn Ranked No. 1 For Waterfront Dining

Get our free mobile app

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club via Facebook Wequassett Resort and Golf Club via Facebook loading...

Rhode Island Hotel Icons

Ocean House, Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn via Facebook Weekapaug Inn via Facebook loading...

Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Icons List

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

Brown's Hotel, London

Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod

READ MORE: Judy Garland's Former Cape Cod Escape Hits the Market

Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Ritz Paris

Ocean House, Rhode Island

Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

Claridge’s, London

Hotel de la Ville, Rome

Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

The Goring, London

Badrutt's Palace Hotel, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

The Savoy, London

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Carlton Cannes

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod

Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, London

The St. Regis New York

The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

Explore All the Luxury Chatham Bars Inn Has To Offer It was just ranked the best waterfront resort hotel in America and it's not too hard to see why. From beachfront to poolside cabanas, cozy coastal rooms and calming spa space, it seems easy to relax here. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Judy Garland's Former Cape Cod Estate Up For Sale The Hyannis Port home, once rented by Judy Garland, could be yours for $7 million. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson