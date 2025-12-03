Forbes Names Four New England Hotels Among the World’s Best

If you want to stay in one of the best hotels in the world, you don't have to go very far.

Forbes Travel Guide has been hard at work, checking out hotels with rich history and elite accommodations, assembling its list of "Hotel Icons."

The top 23 hotels were selected from all around the world that Forbes deemed "legendary." Lucky for us, a select few are just a car ride away.

What Makes a "Hotel Icon?"

To be considered as a Hotel Icon, Forbes Travel Guide set some parameters. Each hotel must have the following:

  • History of more than 100 years
  • Continuous operation under the same name
  • A distinguished five-star rating

Europe dominates the list. However, a few standouts are right in our own backyard. Hotels in Rhode Island and Massachusetts claim four of the 23 spots.

Massachusetts Hotel Icons

Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod

Rhode Island Hotel Icons

Ocean House, Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island

Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Icons List

  • Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo
  • Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
  • Brown's Hotel, London
  • Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod

  • Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland
  • Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
  • Ritz Paris
  • Ocean House, Rhode Island
  • Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid
  • Claridge’s, London
  • Hotel de la Ville, Rome
  • Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
  • The Goring, London
  • Badrutt's Palace Hotel, St. Moritz, Switzerland
  • Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island
  • The Balmoral, Edinburgh
  • The Savoy, London
  • Raffles Hotel Singapore
  • Carlton Cannes
  • Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod
  • Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, London
  • The St. Regis New York
  • The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

