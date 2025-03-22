Mass., RI Colleges Land on List of Most Beautiful Campuses. Which Ones?

Mass., RI Colleges Land on List of Most Beautiful Campuses. Which Ones?

February break is over, the final few months of the school year are approaching.

The end of the year means prom, graduation and thinking ahead to the future.

If your high schooler is starting to explore the idea of colleges and universities, read on.

Consider the Campus

When looking for a great location to continue your education, consider the campus. I remember taking tours of various colleges and universities and taking note of things like cool architecture, new dorms and the iconic quad.

Having a strong campus feel is a big draw for many, though not all colleges and universities have them. Take Boston University, for example; the campus is essentially the city, whereas the University of Rhode Island resides on 1,200 acres in southern Rhode Island. Both great schools, but certainly different atmospheres.

Condé Nast Names Most Beautiful Campuses

Condé Nast Traveler, the luxury and lifestyle magazine, has compiled a list of 54 of the Most Beautiful College Campuses in the United States and some local schools were selected.

Massachusetts' Most Beautiful College Campuses: Amherst College

Massachusetts' Most Beautiful College Campuses: Harvard, Boston

Massachusetts' Most Beautiful College Campuses: Wellesley College

Rhode Island's Most Beautiful College Campus: Salve Regina University, Newport

If a campus tour is on your spring or summer to-do list, or you want to take a stroll through a beautiful area, check out these campuses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Massachusetts' Most Beautiful College Campuses

A list of the most beautiful college campuses in the country has been released and these Massachusetts and Rhode Island schools made it.

