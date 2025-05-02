They run some of the most recognizable companies in Massachusetts, the nation and even the world. They are Massachusetts' richest billionaires.

From sneakers to beer to cars and finance, these are some of the people that make industry tick here in the Bay State.

Some of the billionaire's names are relatively anonymous, unless you operate in their particular field. Some, however, are moderately famous, like Paul Fireman.

Get our free mobile app

Fireman is the poorest of our billionaires. He's only worth $1.1 billion for running a little sneaker company called Reebok. The headquarters used to be in Canton, but now they're in Boston. You may have heard of it.

Jim Koch is also moderately famous for being the brewer of Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Koch (pronounced like "Cook") starred in a nationwide radio campaign back in the 1990s that put Sam Adams beer on the map. It also put Boston on the map for beer.

The most recognizable name on the list owns one of the most desired brands in the world of sports.

Robert Kraft, a former season ticket holder, bought the struggling New England Patriots team back in 1994 for $172 million. Since then, he hired one of the best football minds of all time, Bill Belichick, to coach up the best football player of all time. In the process, he casually won six Super Bowl championships.

The move proved to be a financial win as well. According to Forbes magazine, the Patriots are now worth $7.4 billion, and remarkably that's five years and four dismal football seasons after Tom Brady left the Patriots.

Kraft is now the 165th richest person in the world.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Massachusetts using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker