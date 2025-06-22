Massachusetts is Home to New England’s Largest Used Bookstore

When you think of bookstores, you might be picturing a cozy, quiet space with book lined shelves and comfy chairs for reading.

That is not what you'll find in New England's largest used bookstore however. Here there are over 100,000 different books to choose from and dozens of rows to wander through to find all of them.

Avid readers say the wander if definitely worth it however, with some reviewers calling the shop "a dream come true".

Where is the Largest Used Bookstore in New England?

Bookworms of New England have been flocking to Burlington, Massachusetts for nearly two decades in search of their next great read. That's because the largest used bookstore in the Northeast is there, covering 13,000 square-feet of retail space with every type of book imaginable.

Opened in 2008 in owner Bob Ticehurst’s mother garage, Used Book Superstore has grown to a collection of over 100,000 books, with more being added every day.

Used Book Superstore - Burlington via Facebook Used Book Superstore - Burlington via Facebook loading...

It's a great place to buy a few cheap reads or even sell your old books to make more shelf space at home.

READ MORE: See Inside Huge Leverett Home With Soaring Bookshelves and More

Treasure Trove of Reading Materials For All Ages

Used Book Superstore is perfect for parents trying to get their children into reading too, since you can score books, comics and graphic novels - some for just 99 cents!

Processed with VSCO with dog3 preset Used Book Superstore - Burlington via Facebook loading...

As a massive fan of reading myself, this is a road trip worthy book store definitely going on my summer wish list of places to visit.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

The Worst Movie Adaptations of Great Comic Books These comic-book movies aren’t just bad. They all took classic comic book stories and turned them into junk.