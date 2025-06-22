Massachusetts is Home to New England’s Largest Used Bookstore
When you think of bookstores, you might be picturing a cozy, quiet space with book lined shelves and comfy chairs for reading.
That is not what you'll find in New England's largest used bookstore however. Here there are over 100,000 different books to choose from and dozens of rows to wander through to find all of them.
Avid readers say the wander if definitely worth it however, with some reviewers calling the shop "a dream come true".
Where is the Largest Used Bookstore in New England?
Bookworms of New England have been flocking to Burlington, Massachusetts for nearly two decades in search of their next great read. That's because the largest used bookstore in the Northeast is there, covering 13,000 square-feet of retail space with every type of book imaginable.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Author's Debut Novel Chosen For Reese's Book Club
Opened in 2008 in owner Bob Ticehurst’s mother garage, Used Book Superstore has grown to a collection of over 100,000 books, with more being added every day.
It's a great place to buy a few cheap reads or even sell your old books to make more shelf space at home.
READ MORE: See Inside Huge Leverett Home With Soaring Bookshelves and More
Treasure Trove of Reading Materials For All Ages
Used Book Superstore is perfect for parents trying to get their children into reading too, since you can score books, comics and graphic novels - some for just 99 cents!
As a massive fan of reading myself, this is a road trip worthy book store definitely going on my summer wish list of places to visit.
📍 Used Book Superstore – Burlington, MA
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet