Matt Rife has certainly enjoyed his time in New England over the last couple of years.

Since planting roots in Rhode Island back in 2024, the talented comedian has immersed himself in the community, gotten to know the area and even surprised a few local establishments with some of his stand-up.

READ MORE: Fall River's Belmont Club Receives Surprise Visit From Matt Rife

Why Matt Rife Chose Rhode Island

During a recent interview with podcast host Shannon Sharpe, Rife expressed his love for the Ocean State, calling it "the perfect place for me right now."

While chatting, Sharpe posed a question that's been on the minds of many locals. "How does a kid from Ohio, that went to L.A., spent a year in Atlanta, end up in Rhode Island?" he asked.



The Random House Visit That Changed Everything

Well it turns out Rife was in the right place at the right time. "I had shows in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun up there and I saw this house on Zillow that was like an hour away and we had the first part of our day off before the show. I was like 'Let me go check out this house real quick.'" he said.

READ MORE: Somerset Comedy Show Stunned By Surprise Matt Rife Appearance

Following his gut paid off. He had found the perfect home. "The property's beautiful, the area's great," Rife said.

Convenience Matters for Touring Comedians

Plus, he's in close proximity to some essential locations. "I'm seven minutes from Walmart, five minutes from Target. It's got everything that I personally need," Rife said.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Matt Rife Fawns Over New England Patriots

When he gets the call to tour elsewhere, travel is convenient, too. "Providence airport's great. It goes direct most places, but if not, Boston's only an hour away as well," Rife noted.

Finding Peace After Years of Touring

Throughout his conversation with Sharpe, Rife talked about how kind the community has been in Lil' Rhody and kept referencing one aspect of the property that he treasures.

"It is so peaceful," he said. "These last four years have been so aggressive and I'm around people all the time. I wanted somewhere that when I'm not working I can just be at peace and this house is the first place I've ever, in 30 years, woken up happy every day."

A Look Inside Jay Leno's Newport Mansion Since 2017, Jay Leno has lived the life of luxury on Ocean Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island, and here's a peek inside. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

Judy Garland's Former Cape Cod Estate Up For Sale The Hyannis Port home, once rented by Judy Garland, could be yours for $7 million. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson