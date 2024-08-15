Welcome to the Ocean State, Matt Rife.

The viral comedian recently shared on the Are You Garbage Podcast that he has planted some roots in Rhode Island. He purchased an impressive estate with lots of land, and from the sounds of it, he’s got some big plans for it.

Rife shared his impressive journey to the spotlight with H. Foley and Kevin Ryan of Are You Garbage Comedy Podcast, from his humble beginnings as a “white trash kid” in Ohio to becoming one of the most viral comedians on social media.

Matt Rife Moves to Rhode Island

With fame comes money, and with money, comes big money purchases.

Now that Rife had some serious money to his name, he wanted to find a place to call home and chose Rhode Island for a few reasons.

“It wasn’t even in the top ten states I looked at,” he said.

Ouch.

But it checked all the boxes he was looking for: convenient for travel, a good comedy scene, and lots of land.

“I got all that for probably the price of a 2-bedroom (house) with no yard in LA,” he said.

He wanted the biggest bang for his buck and found it just outside of the city.

Where Is Matt Rife’s House in Rhode Island?

He didn’t spill the beans on which town he chose, but he did say he lives about 20 minutes away from the famous Conjuring House in Burrillville.

When the Foley asked about the home, Rife shared, “It’s technically four bedrooms, but there’s also 2 houses on the property, so technically it’s an 8-bedroom.”

Oh, and it sits on 80 acres of land.

“That’s most of Rhode Island,” joked Ryan.

“I wanted equity in the state,” laughed Rife.

Rife hopes to build a sound stage among the 80 acres to film his own content on the property.

“All of what I have right now is self-sufficient anyways, so why not create my own (stuff) until somebody comes with the next big thing?” he said. “I just want to create things for fans.”

Check out the full episode below:

