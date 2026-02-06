It has been a tense week in the Mooney household on Crystal Spring Road in Mattapoisett.

Mark Mooney is a die hard New England Patriots fan. “I used to sell pretzels at the old Schaefer Stadium,” Mooney said. “I go way back.”

His wife Judy is all about the Seattle Seahawks, and she has been waiting 11 years for a little revenge. Mark decided to channel his energy into building a giant snow billboard to mark the Patriots’ second Super Bowl matchup against his wife’s favorite team.

A Super Bowl Snow Billboard Tradition

This is not the first time Mooney has poured his heart into a sports-themed snow sculpture. “I have probably done it about 10 times,” Mooney said. “Not all of them were for Patriots playoff runs, but we did one for O.R.R. going to the state championship in football. Whenever the Patriots are in the playoffs, we try to do something. The key is having enough snow.”

How Long Does It Take To Build

Mooney said it takes about six hours to pile the snow, then another three or four hours the next day to sculpt and paint it. “The neighborhood has come to expect it,” he said. “If we get a good snowstorm, my neighbors and my family start getting on me about getting to work and building one.”

Michael Rock/Townsquare Media Michael Rock/Townsquare Media loading...

A Reminder For Visitors

The Mooneys welcome people to take selfies in front of the snow billboard. They only ask that no one touches it or climbs on it.

Keen-sighted NFL fans may have noticed two Lombardi Trophies on the Seattle side earlier in the week. “My niece messaged me that the Seahawks had only won one Super Bowl,” Mooney said. “I thought they won two, so I said I would take care of it. I ran out with a shovel and scraped it off. Good enough.”

REMEMBER THIS? Patriots Fans Will LOVE Seeing This Mattapoisett Sculpture from 2015

Mooney plans to update the sculpture again by shaping another Lombardi Trophy into the snow for Sunday night’s winning team.

Michael Rock/Townsquare Media Michael Rock/Townsquare Media loading...

Sneak a Peak at McCall Winter Carnival's 19 Marvelous 2022 Snow Sculptures After a year away, McCall Winter Carnival returned in 2022! These were 19 of the sculptures artists put together. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart