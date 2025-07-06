If there’s one place in Massachusetts that knows how to run a business and a comedy show in the same post, it’s the Mendon Twin Drive-In.

Its latest Facebook update reads like a stand-up routine with a movie schedule, and it's catching attention for all the right (and ridiculous) reasons.

Among the updates about showtimes for Jurassic World Rebirth, M3GAN 2.0, Lilo & Stitch and more, one rule stole the spotlight:

“No, we do not allow grills, sketchy white vans, or Crocs on anyone over 17.”

Crocs Ban Sparks Comment Section Chaos

Yep, the drive-in drew a hard line on foam footwear, and the comments section turned into an instant comedy goldmine.

When someone asked, “What if you wear the Crocs that have heels?” the drive-in replied with a straight-up American Idol callback: “So torn. But still a no from me dog.”

Another fan, Ashley McRae, defiantly declared, “I am 26 and wear Crocs religiously, I’ll be there Friday.” The drive-in’s reply: “Our security team will be ready.”

Of course, there’s always one commenter who misses the joke.

Victoria Marques chimed in with genuine disappointment: “You can’t even wear crocs, are you serious… I am very disappointed but I’ll find somewhere better.” Mendon clapped back with grace: “This post is not serious.”

Mendon Twin Drive-In Genius No-Crocs Allowed Post Google Maps/Canva loading...

Beyond the Crocs chaos, the drive-in also fielded fan questions, including one from Kathleen Desjardin-Gifford, who made a heartfelt plea: “I don’t have a question just want people to see this and stop leaving their headlights on. I’m begging y’all.” Mendon agreed. So please, for the love of movie magic, turn your lights off.

If you're wondering about the dress code, Christie Drolet got the answer we all needed:

“Can we wear jammies and fuzzy slippers??”

“Hells yeah,” Mendon replied.

Why Mendon’s Social Media Strategy Works

Whether you're there for a double feature, Ernie Boch Jr.’s waffle cones, or just the Facebook comments section, one thing's for sure: the Mendon Twin Drive-In continues to be the summer spot where movies and humor collide.

Just leave the Crocs at home.

