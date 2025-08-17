The Mendon Twin Drive-In in Massachusetts has done it again, and by "it," we mean going viral for something totally bizarre and entertaining.

The Crash Heard ‘Round the Screen

On Monday, August 6, the beloved drive-in shared an unexpected update on Facebook that had followers in stitches:

"The good news is that Freakier Friday starts on Friday

The bad news is that a turkey flew through screen 1

The good news is that we will fix the screen today

The bad news is that the turkey died

The good news is that we are selling turkey nuggets this weekend”

From Screen Smash to Social Gold

In classic Mendon fashion, the drive-in followed up in the comments to clarify: “All of this is true (except the nuggets). RIP Mr. Turkey.”

Damaged drive-in movie screen at Mendon Twin after turkey collision Mendon Twin Drive-In via Facebook loading...

Followers and movie-goers familiar with Mendon’s social media might recall the last time they made headlines for its cheeky “no Crocs” policy. This time, it’s a feathered fiasco that’s quickly gaining popularity the internet.

The mishap hasn’t halted the show. The drive-in confirmed that the screen would be repaired promptly and that scheduled features like Freakier Friday, Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Bad Guys 2, and Jurassic World: Rebirth would all go on as planned.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Get our free mobile app

The Turkey Tribute Nobody Expected

Mendon jokingly announced that there would be a “celebration of life” for the ill-fated bird before Friday's movie showings:

“We are getting lots of comments about Mr. Turkey’s funeral. The burial will be a private ceremony. However, we are having a ‘celebration of life’ Friday before the movie starts. We encourage everyone to tell your favorite Mr. Turkey stories and also bring gravy and/or mashed potatoes for our brand new Turkey Nuggets!!!”

Damaged drive-in movie screen at Mendon Twin after turkey collision Google Maps/Canva loading...

The comedic saga escalated when Mendon posted another update:

“We just got a phone call from attorney James Sokolove. We are being sued by the turkey’s family for 5 million.”

Mendon Fans React With Laughter — and Love

While the jokes are nonstop, the praise is real. Facebook user Kelly Snover summed it up perfectly:

“Gotta love completely unhinged content! Whoever runs your social media needs a bonus. This is hilarious," she commented.

RIP Mr. Turkey. You didn’t just fly into a screen; you flew into our hearts.

7 ‘How to Cook a Turkey” Recipes From Preschoolers Fairhaven Pre-K Students share their recipes on how they think a turkey should properly be cooked. Gallery Credit: Gazelle