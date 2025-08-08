It's not every day you see a TV meteorologist slide onto the set in her socks, but that's what happened Tuesday night on the 11 p.m. news on ABC6.

Chief Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup, known for her fun-loving style on the air, decided to pull off her best attempt at a Risky Business-style sock slide on live television.

What Inspired the On-Air Stunt?

"Everyday we do a question of the day. Yesterday's was 'What is your favorite Tom Cruise movie?'" she said. "We were talking about it for all four newscasts, so by the end of the night I was thinking 'Oh, come on, I've got to try the slide.'"

READ MORE: RI Breaks New Ground With First Female Chief Meteorologist

via GIPHY

Not Exactly Cruise Control

After anchorman John Deluca gave a tease about an upcoming story, he looked over to throw it to Kristina, and she slid into action. However, her slide didn't go exactly like Tom Cruise's iconic sock slide. Instead, Shalhoup took a spill on live television.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kristina Shalhoup [Roche] (@kristinashalhoup)

"I kicked off my sneakers and ran down a little hallway next to the green screen in my socks and it wasn't pretty," she said. "I'd give myself a solid 'D.'"

Shalhoup is blaming her socks.

"Tom Cruise wore tall, mid-calf white socks, but I was wearing little, short athletic socks. I think that was the difference-maker," she said.

Get our free mobile app

Staged to Go Viral?

We wondered on The MGM Show if the on-air bit was staged to go viral.

"Oh, God no!" Shalhoup said. "I just like to have a good time. I didn't even want to post it, but Tiffany Murphy said it was too funny and silly not to post."

Downtown New Bedford's Newest Cocktail Lounge, The Launch What was Moby Dick Brewing Co.'s event space in downtown New Bedford will now be open to the public as The Launch and here is a look inside. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott

Additions and Improvements To Buttonwood Park Zoo In New Bedford 2025 From an Animal Ambassador Center, to new play areas and cultural elements, Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford has made many changes and improvements for 2025. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson