It's one of my favorite ways to enjoy art and clearly I'm not alone. Immersive art exhibits are a growing new way to enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most influential painters, with more shows emerging all the time.

Already Massachusetts has seen interactive displays for the Impressionists, Van Gogh and even the animated artwork of Disney; and now new larger-than-life displays are open in the Bay State.

The Mercantile Center in Worcester, MA just welcomed Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience and this new exhibition is bringing immersive art to a whole new level.

What Makes Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience Special

Like all the immersive exhibits before this one, the Claude Monet experience takes visitors into an open room where the walls are screens. Massive displays of moving Monet artwork are constantly projected on those screens, surrounding guests in art.

Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com loading...

Guests are then free to explore the 20,000 square-foot space, taking in the 360 degree two-story projections set to music.

As if this weren't enough to fully immerse oneself in the magical world of Monet, this exhibit has built ponds and bridges like the ones in Monet paintings. Guests can walk on and around them to truly feel like they are inside the artwork themselves.

Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com loading...

For those that want to get even deeper into the art and learn more about Monet's inspirations, there are VR headsets for rent to bring Monet's world to you and you alone.

Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com Photo courtesy MonetExpo.com loading...

Clearly immersive art exhibits are getting bigger and better with each passing year, giving art lovers fun new ways to explore the paintings they know and love.

Claude Monet Expo Worcester Dates and Tickets

Currently fans of Monet's Impressionist paintings can explore them in a whole new way at the Mercantile Center in Worcester seven days a week. Tickets are $23.90 for adults and $19.90 for children under 17 and can be purchased on the exhibit's website.

The MonetExpo website also promises that Boston dates are coming to a "secret location", though more details have yet to be released.

Explore Peaceful Gardens and Towering Cliffs at Immersive Monet Claude Monet created thousands of works of art over his decades as an artist. He traveled through Europe capturing gardens ,waterways, cathedrals and more. Now you can walk through the world Monet did and experience his artwork in a whole new way at Immersive Monet coming to Boston. Here's a taste of the artwork you could be surrounding yourself in. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

See the Incredible, Immersive Exhibits Inside New Boston Museum If you love immersive art and incredible selfies, this new museum is Boston is a must-see. WNDR Museum combines art and technology in some truly awesome ways. See some of the exhibits new to Boston and why you won't want to leave your camera behind when you go. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall