A New Bedford-based decoration company is floating on cloud nine after a balloon arch video featuring homemade pearls went viral on social media, garnering nearly nine million views and counting.

Carolina Serpa, owner of Chance Events, is still pinching herself over the overnight success of a video she casually posted on a slow weekend.

The Instagram reel, which shows Serpa adding pearl accents by hand to a set of bridal shower balloons, took off within hours, quickly racking up thousands of likes, followers and messages from across the globe.

“I remember checking my phone around 3 p.m. and I had over 6,000 views and 200 likes,” Serpa said. “By 1:30 in the morning, we hit a million. I was just speechless.”

The now-viral video was filmed during a bridal shower at The Century House in Acushnet on March 16/ The event's theme was “Pearls and Prosecco,” and Serpa’s attention to detail – especially her handmade pearl accents – captivated viewers far beyond the SouthCoast.

Chance Events began in September 2019 as a partnership between Serpa and her friend Viviana, who she credits as the original “balloon girl.” After Viviana moved to Florida two years ago, Serpa said she faced a wave of insecurity, unsure if she could carry on solo. However, with support from fellow event decorator Chelsea Sousa of CS Party Express – and some inner determination – Serpa continued to grow the business.

“Chelsea always told me, ‘Girl, you have to keep posting,’” Serpa said. “And I kept hearing her voice in my head that Saturday morning. So I posted.”

Serpa said the support has been overwhelming, with the Chance Events Instagram page skyrocketing to 28,000 followers and counting. She’s even received requests from influencers, including one with over two million followers asking her to decorate a birthday party – in India.

“I don’t even travel to Boston, never mind India," she joked.

Despite the viral fame, Serpa remains focused on what she loves most: creating magical moments for milestone events, especially Sweet 16s.

“I’ve done over 100 Sweet 16s since 2021, including my twins', and they’re my absolute favorite,” she said. “I love when a setup brings someone to tears. That’s everything to me.”

Chance Events continues to operate out of New Bedford, serving the SouthCoast with custom balloon installations and event décor. With one viral moment under her belt, Serpa is ready for whatever comes next.

“We’re thankful for all of it,” she said. “The highs, the lows, the blessings, the lessons, the setbacks, the comebacks.”

25 Successful SouthCoast Women Whose Hard Work Paid Off Women's History Month has come and gone, but these SouthCoast women deserve recognition all year long for their hard work and success. We know there are many, many more out there, and we hope these ladies, in their own words, honor the local network of female entrepreneurs that grows stronger by the day. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

22 SouthCoast Women Honored for Remarkable Contributions to Their Community These 22 remarkable SouthCoast women have demonstrated unwavering dedication and generosity in giving back to their community, embodying the spirit of selflessness and service. Gallery Credit: Gazelle