When you make a living on the water, surprises come with the territory. For Ryan Tavares, those surprises sometimes come in the shape of a giant scallop.

The New Bedford fisherman, who captains two vessels, was running his FV Outlaw when he hauled in an unusually large scallop about 50 nautical miles east of Nantucket.

A Rare Catch With a Lot of History

“We randomly get those huge ones,” Tavares said. “The scallop itself was probably close to a quarter-pound. Not a lot of people realize what you’re eating is actually just the muscle that opens and closes the shell… the bigger the shell, the older the scallop.”

For someone who’s spent years working the waters, you’d think a catch like that would go straight to the dinner table, but in the fast-paced world of commercial fishing, things move quickly.

“I should have!” Tavares admitted when asked if he saved it for dinner. “In the moment, you’re trying to do so many things. It’s like, ‘Let’s take a picture! Okay, get back to work.’"

More Than Just a Fisherman

Tavares isn’t just known for his time on the water, he’s also the captain of the FV Outlaw and the owner of Slave of the Sea, a clothing brand he’s bringing back to life. After taking a break from production, he’s now focused on rebuilding the brand and getting it back into the hands of fellow fishermen and ocean lovers.

Whether it’s fishing for scallops or growing a brand, Tavares proves there’s always something to work for – even when a giant scallop gives you a brief, picture-worthy pause.

