New Bedford Fisherman Hauls in Giant Scallop East of Nantucket

New Bedford Fisherman Hauls in Giant Scallop East of Nantucket

Courtesy Ryan Tavares

When you make a living on the water, surprises come with the territory. For Ryan Tavares, those surprises sometimes come in the shape of a giant scallop.

The New Bedford fisherman, who captains two vessels, was running his FV Outlaw when he hauled in an unusually large scallop about 50 nautical miles east of Nantucket.

A Rare Catch With a Lot of History

“We randomly get those huge ones,” Tavares said. “The scallop itself was probably close to a quarter-pound. Not a lot of people realize what you’re eating is actually just the muscle that opens and closes the shell… the bigger the shell, the older the scallop.”

READ MORE: Here’s What It Takes to Become a New Bedford Scalloper

For someone who’s spent years working the waters, you’d think a catch like that would go straight to the dinner table, but in the fast-paced world of commercial fishing, things move quickly.

Courtesy Ryan Tavares
loading...

“I should have!” Tavares admitted when asked if he saved it for dinner. “In the moment, you’re trying to do so many things. It’s like, ‘Let’s take a picture! Okay, get back to work.’"

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

More Than Just a Fisherman

Tavares isn’t just known for his time on the water, he’s also the captain of the FV Outlaw and the owner of Slave of the Sea, a clothing brand he’s bringing back to life. After taking a break from production, he’s now focused on rebuilding the brand and getting it back into the hands of fellow fishermen and ocean lovers.

Courtesy Ryan Tavares
loading...

Whether it’s fishing for scallops or growing a brand, Tavares proves there’s always something to work for – even when a giant scallop gives you a brief, picture-worthy pause.

Healthy Seafood Options to Look for on the SouthCoast

If you are trying to eat healthier in the new year, knowing what benefits your favorite SouthCoast seafood has might help.

Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott

Your Complete Guide to Outdoor Dining on the SouthCoast

We compiled a list of all of the restaurants on the SouthCoast that offer outdoor dining. That's right. We did all the legwork for you. Now all you have to do is pick one and call to make that reservation so you can dine al fresco tonight.

Gallery Credit: Kasey Dudek

Top 35 Highest-Paying Jobs on the SouthCoast

Looking to start a new career or not sure which path to head down after high school? Here are the best paying jobs right here on the SouthCoast that could help you decide.

Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Filed Under: New Bedford
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM