If you've visited New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo over the last few years, you know one area of the park has been under construction.

Some advancements and enhancements will soon be able to be enjoyed by the public and we have your sneak peek at the fun in store.

Brand New Animal Ambassador Building

"All the animals that are used for education programming that come out when we do the 'Zoo to You' programs, when we take zoo animals out to places like schools or libraries or nursing homes, those animals historically have lived behind the scenes because they're interacting with humans more frequently," said Katie Correia, Community Relationship Manager at Buttonwood Park Zoo.

We met with Correia to get a tour of the brand new facility and what it will feature.

"We want people that are developing these empathetic relationships to be able to see these animals," she said.

"The Animal Ambassador Center will feature all of our animal ambassadors and feature the program and the educators that help educate and dispel myths about them," Correia said.

Kid-Friendly and Inclusive Design Features

"It's going to be a public-facing building that folks can go into and see the animals that they connect with on the outside of the zoo, which is going to be really great," she said.

The space has some interactive elements as well, including an area where you can compare your wingspan to those of various birds.

It even has areas for the littles to view the animals from below. As a mom, I love this feature. It allows the kids to look without being lifted at each and every spot.

Another feature that will be welcomed by many families is an ADA/family accessible restroom, the first of its kind for the zoo.

Inclusive Improvements Made

The space outside the Animal Ambassador Center, better known as Charlie's Nature Play, also got a makeover.

"We've put in new sod, we've made it more ADA accessible, we ordered new toys and a shade structure down there," Correia said.

The space features freshly mulched and paved areas and plenty of new climbing and play areas to spark creativity and imagination.

All Aboard For Fun

That's not all. If your little ones love to climb and need a place to exert energy, take them to the opposite side of the zoo, where they will be highly entertained by a new train.

Unlike the one that brings guests around the zoo, this train stays put. Lots of benches and tables (and shade) surround the area making for a great spot to watch the kids play.

Portuguese Culture Comes to the Zoo

For the first time ever, the beloved Story Walk at Buttonwood Park Zoo will feature a story in both English and Portuguese.

There have been other translations in the past, but this is the first time Portuguese will be displayed.

Free Admission Day

For those wanting to enjoy all that the New Bedford zoo has to offer, take advantage of its special offer this August. On Wednesday, August 20, "it will be completely free admission for anyone that joins us," Correia said.

