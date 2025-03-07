For more than 30 years, Churrascaria Novo Mundo has been a New Bedford staple, drawing crowds for its legendary Portuguese-style chicken, ribs and steak.

Now as the family-run restaurant prepares to move to Dartmouth, it’s bringing something extra to the table: its signature hot sauce, soon to be bottled for customers to take home.

Owners Carla and Jonathan Amaral are making the move to 24 Cove Road in South Dartmouth (former Thirsty Whale/Miller's Homeport), a transition driven by the need for more space and better parking.

Get our free mobile app

While the decision to leave their longtime home was bittersweet, the Amarals see it as an opportunity to continue the restaurant’s legacy for another generation.

“This has been our home for 31 years, so it’s very emotional,” Carla said. “But it’s time to grow, and my son wants to carry on the tradition.”

While the location is changing, the menu isn’t.

Novo Mundo fans can rest assured that the beloved Portuguese steak, ribs and chicken will remain untouched. However, the move brings something exciting: a long-awaited plan to bottle the restaurant’s signature hot sauce.

Carla and Jonathan Amaral of New Bedford's Churrascaria Novo Mundo Gazelle/Townsquare Media loading...

“Our customers have been asking for this for years,” Jonathan said. “They always want extra to-go cups of it, so we figured, why not make it official?”

Eventually, the Amarals plan to get their sauce into supermarkets. Though the timeline for bottling is still in the works, it’s a natural next step for the restaurant as it settles into its new home.

Novo Mundo is expected to open in Dartmouth by the end of this coming summer, with only a brief closure before the transition. The family also hopes to bring a piece of their original location with them, incorporating artwork from the old restaurant into the new space.

At its core, Churrascaria Novo Mundo remains the same – just with a little extra spice for the road.

An End of an Era: Local Favorites That Closed Across the SouthCoast in 2024 The SouthCoast food scene is facing a wave of unfortunate closures, marking the end of an era for beloved local businesses. From local clam shacks to iconic diners, here’s a look at the 16 eateries to which we bid farewell in 2024. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

Most Startling SouthCoast Business Closings of 2023 It has been quite the year for local businesses. New hot spots have opened, while several beloved stores had to call it quits. From retirements to money issues, there were plenty of reasons these SouthCoast spots went away, but we will miss them all. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall