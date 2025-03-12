Did you know there are strict rules against bringing bananas onboard a boat? Violating these rules can genuinely anger the captain and crew of the vessel.

Being on the air here at Fun 107 for 30 years means there isn’t much that happens on the SouthCoast that I haven’t heard about. Today, however, I learned something about the fishing industry that I had never heard before.

To be fair, I’m not immersed in that world; the closest I’ve come to being on a fishing boat is watching Finestkind. However, I was shocked to hear about the origins of the banana ban.

READ MORE: New Bedford-Based Finestkind Could Get a Sequel

This begs the question: why are fishermen so anti-banana? They seem like a healthy fruit. They look good. They smell good. So what’s the problem?

One caller, whose father was a fisherman, said the superstition dates back to the 1700s. Shipwrecks would be discovered with nothing but bananas floating in the water. Over time, bananas became associated with bad luck and maritime disasters. Sailors wondered if the bananas' bad luck caused the sinking.

via Canva via Canva loading...

Bananas also emit ethylene gas as they ripen, which can cause other foods stored onboard to spoil more quickly.

Former fisherman AJ King called in to explain more. He used to work on the Meghan Marie fishing vessel.

“A ‘banana boat’ is another name for a dinghy in our business. They don’t float very well, they’re poorly made and they sink easily," he said. "So bringing bananas on a boat is considered a bad omen.”

Get our free mobile app

Other Maritime Superstitions

King also told us that whistling on a boat is frowned upon.

“It’s because you’re challenging the wind, and it brings in bad weather,” he explained.

Suitcases are also off-limits.

“Fishermen usually just bring laundry bags or duffle bags," he said. "I brought a suitcase once because I was traveling from Florida, but the guys got all mad about it. I’ll never do that again.”

No suitcases are allowed on a boat because it’s believed to mean you aren’t coming back.

Another superstition? Never flip a hatch lid upside down – it’s thought to be a bad omen that could cause the boat to capsize.

How Mad Can Guys Get?

Getty Images via Canva; Canva Getty Images via Canva; Canva loading...

It depends on the person.

“Young guys don’t get as mad, but don’t do it with an old, 60-something-year-old Portuguese guy. He’s gonna give you an earful,” King said.

Old Superstitions That Sailors Believed at Sea