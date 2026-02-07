Ever since the legendary Tavares brothers took home a Grammy in 1979, New Bedford has been on the worldwide music map.

Then in 2018, city resident Abdou Doumboya won a Grammy as part of a group of DACA artists featured with the John Daversa Big Band, which won Best Jazz Ensemble Album for American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom.

Now, another Whaling City native has returned the city to one of the biggest stages in the music industry. This time, it’s Danny Barros – and the moment hit just as hard as you’d imagine.

On Wednesday, February 4, The MGM Show welcomed Barros fresh off a career-defining weekend: becoming a Grammy Award–winning producer. Decades after Tavares’ “More Than a Woman” lit up the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the 2020s now belong to another hometown name, one built on grit, sacrifice, and an unbreakable connection to where it all started.

Barros didn’t just attend the Grammys. He walked onto that stage knowing he had poured every ounce of himself into the work that earned him the win – and that New Bedford was walking with him.

From New Bedford High to the World Stage

Barros’ story doesn’t start in Hollywood. It starts at New Bedford High School, where he first fell in love with music by throwing shows and promoting concerts. That hustle led him to Berklee College of Music, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music business, stacking connections, knowledge, and belief along the way.

New Bedford Native/Music Producer Danny Barros Courtesy Danny Barros loading...

About eight or nine years ago, he took the leap so many dream about: moving to California.

It wasn’t glamorous. There were couch-surfing days, financial reality checks, and moments where belief was the only thing keeping him going. In 2017, however, everything shifted when he met his future business partner while building a vision that would eventually become Hitskope Music Group, now a powerhouse with billions of streams and a joint venture with Sony Music.

What the Grammy Was For — and Why It Mattered

Barros earned his Grammy for Producing Best Reggae Album, working alongside Jamaican collaborators and his artist Keznamdi on the album Blxxd & Fyah. Barros wasn’t just a producer. He handled marketing, rollout strategy, and even engineering work on the project.

“It was the greatest honor of my life,” he said.

READ MORE: Westport Native Tied to Golden Globes Podcast Nominee

When the album’s name was called, Barros and Keznamdi locked eyes. “We did it,” his artist told him, followed by words that hit deeper than any trophy: "Your parents would be really proud."

That was the moment Barros says he broke down.

Carrying New Bedford With Him — Always

Barros lost his father at 14 and his mother in 2019, a loss that deeply influenced the album’s standout track “Time,” a song honoring aging loved ones and the urgency of cherishing every moment. As he walked toward the Grammy stage, he felt them with him, and the emotion poured out before the cameras ever rolled.

Getty Images for The Recording A Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

When asked what he carries from New Bedford into his life today, Barros didn’t hesitate: "Everything." he said while taking in the surreal question, "The people. The diversity. The lifelong friendships. The grind. The ability to build something real from nothing."

That same blue-collar mentality, he said, is exactly what helps you survive – and thrive – in Los Angeles. It’s no accident that half his team today comes straight from Massachusetts.

A Grammy Is Coming Home

One of the most looked over details: you don’t actually keep the Grammy that night. After press runs, the statue gets taken back, and mailed to you months later.

Barros already knows where his is going first. “I plan on bringing it home to New Bedford," he said.

Reggae Star Keznamdi and New Bedford Native/Music Producer Danny Barros - 1 Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

When that moment happens, it won’t just be his win. It’ll belong to every kid who grew up here believing big dreams could come from a city that knows how to work, sacrifice, and keep going.

A Full-Circle Moment Back Home on Fun 107

As the interview wrapped up and The MGM Show thanked Barros for his time, he shared a moment that perfectly brought the story full circle.

“My pleasure, man,” he said. “I grew up listening to Fun 107. I used to call in and make the most random requests when I was a kid.”

For Barros, returning to the station as a Grammy Award–winning producer wasn’t just another interview — it was a full-circle moment that tied his New Bedford roots directly to the success he’s worked decades to achieve.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story inadvertently omitted Abdou Doumboya's win from New Bedford's Grammy history.

Listen to the Full Interview Here:

New Bedford didn’t just raise a Grammy winner, it helped shape one.

