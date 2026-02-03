Just weeks after what felt like a miracle, 20-year-old Michael Blechar-Malencon of New Bedford is once again fighting for his life.

In October, Michael finally received a kidney transplant from a living donor—an answer to months of prayers and waiting. The surgery took place on October 20th, and at first, everything appeared to be working exactly as doctors hoped.

“The kidney worked right away,” Michael’s mother Amanda DaSilva explained. “His numbers were almost perfect. His creatinine was nearly normal. For the first time in a long time, we had hope.”

20-Year-Old New Bedford Kidney Failure Courtesy Amanda DaSilva loading...

Michael was discharged from the hospital that Friday, but just days later, during routine bloodwork on Monday morning, that hope came crashing down.

By that afternoon, Michael was rushed back to Rhode Island Hospital. His creatinine levels had spiked dramatically. There was no blood flow to the transplanted kidney. The transplant had failed—less than a week after surgery.

A Sudden Turn After Signs of Success

Michael had still been recovering from surgery when things began to go wrong. He was sore, exhausted, and healing—but medically, the kidney itself appeared to be functioning.

Then, suddenly, it wasn’t.

Doctors now believe a clotting issue may have played a role, though testing has not revealed a clear underlying disorder. What is known is that the transplanted kidney is now necrotic, with no blood flow, and cannot be saved.

“There’s no fixing this kidney,” DaSilva said. “The only option is another transplant.”

Back to Dialysis — and Back to Waiting

Since the failed transplant, Michael has been in and out of the hospital, facing complications that included internal bleeding, dangerously low hemoglobin levels, and near blood transfusions. At one point, his dialysis treatments were no longer working effectively.

20-Year-Old New Bedford Kidney Failure Courtesy Amanda DaSilva loading...

Last week, around January 20th, things finally stabilized.

“He just started gaining a little weight again,” his mother said. “His color is coming back. But it’s been touch-and-go for months.”

Michael is now back on daily dialysis, exhausted and in pain, but still pushing forward.

When asked how he’s feeling, his answer was simple: “I’m tired,” he said quietly.

Still, when asked if he’s scared, Michael shook his head no, and when asked if he’s hopeful?

A simple “Yes." was all he could muster up as he fought through the fatigue to find something, anything to say.

A Message From Michael

Michael recently turned 20 and will be 21 this summer. He graduated from New Bedford High School in 2024—just months before his diagnosis. He hasn’t been able to work due to severe fatigue and ongoing treatment, and the family now faces mounting medical bills alongside the emotional toll.

20-Year-Old New Bedford Kidney Failure Courtesy Amanda DaSilva loading...

But Michael’s message to the community hasn’t changed.

“I just want to get the word out there,” he said. “Get a new kidney and get this done as fast as possible.”

How You Can Help

Michael’s blood type is A-positive, and he is once again in urgent need of a living kidney donor.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating or checking eligibility, please contact Sarah Gibbs, Transplant Coordinator at Rhode Island Hospital, at (401) 444-3091.

Michael has been knocked down—but he’s still standing. Still hopeful, and still fighting for his second chance at life.

Things To Know For Your First Time Donating Blood Donating blood can save lives. It's really important to donate if you meet the eligibility guidelines. If you've never donated before it might be overwhelming. Here's some information to help you get started. Gallery Credit: Ken Hayes

7 Reasons Why You Should Give Blood The why, how, and where to donate blood. Gallery Credit: Bejay Lindseth