A fresh fade and a Lamborghini ride?

That’s exactly what kids can expect at 508 Fade Room, the New Bedford barbershop making waves at the Kilburn Mill.

Owner Ashley Silva has created a unique, family-friendly environment where style meets comfort – especially for the little ones.

True to its name, 508 Fade Room specializes in clean, sharp fades, but Silva also wanted to pay homage to pop culture.

“I was playing on words with ‘The Shade Room,’ a popular social media platform,” she said. “So ‘The Fade Room’ felt like a perfect fit, and I had to throw in 508 to represent Massachusetts.”

From Mental Health to Fresh Cuts

Silva’s journey to barbering took an unexpected turn from her previous work in mental health.

“Years ago, I worked at Child and Family Services in a mental hospital, and I got tired of only seeing people on their bad days,” she said. “I wanted to be part of their good days, bad days, and everything in between.”

That realization led her to the barbershop, a space where she could connect with people and create a positive atmosphere.

The Coolest Barber Chair in Town

New Bedford 508 Shade Room Lamborghini Chair Gazelle/Townsquare Media loading...

One of the shop’s standout features is a custom barber chair for kids, a bright yellow Lamborghini that turns an ordinary haircut into an exciting experience.

“My little cousins love Power Wheels cars, and I could never get them out of one,” Silva said. “So I had to get one and jerry-rig it onto a barber chair.”

The result? A one-of-a-kind chair that keeps kids entertained while they get their fresh cuts.

More Than Just Fades

Beyond haircuts, the shop offers an inviting atmosphere for both kids and adults.

“We’ve got books for kids, a pool table for adults, and a lounge area where people can just hang out,” Silva said. “We even have people who stop by just to chill – but they better come back for a cut!”

Community Vibes at Kilburn Mill

Silva is passionate about supporting other small businesses at Kilburn Mill, building strong relationships with neighbors like Bristol County Barbell Club and IBT Training.

“My man Chad owns Bristol County Barbell, and we’re always helping each other out,” she said. “It’s a great family vibe over here.”

A Cut Above the Rest

For first-time visitors, especially kids, Silva takes extra care to make the experience special.

“We work with parents to find a happy medium for their child’s haircut, and at the end, they get a haircut certificate with a little piece of their hair as memorabilia,” she said. “Plus, every kid gets to pick two prizes from our prize box.”

Silva and her team also take pride in creating a welcoming space for all children.

“We specialize in working with children on the spectrum, ensuring they feel comfortable and supported during their haircut experience,” she said.

Her mission is simple: “I want you to leave this barbershop feeling a thousand percent. If you don’t love your cut, we’ll take the time to make it perfect.”

With its fresh fades, community spirit, and a Lamborghini for the kids, 508 Fade Room is redefining the barbershop experience in New Bedford – one stylish cut at a time.

New Bedford Barbershop’s Lamborghini Chair and Adult Lounge Is Turning Heads 508 Fade Room at New Bedford’s Kilburn Mill offers sharp fades, a family-friendly vibe, and a unique Lamborghini barber chair for kids. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

