Hey, did you know Phantom Gourmet recently made a stop at one of New Bedford’s go-to seafood spots?

That’s right, Fathoms Waterfront Bar & Grill got the star treatment, and if you haven’t been yet, the January 9 episode might just convince you to go.

Fathoms isn’t your average seafood joint.

It’s part of a full-on seafood operation, complete with its own fleet of fishing boats and a top-tier fish market. That means when you sit down for a meal, you’re getting some of the freshest seafood in town, straight from the boat to your plate.

Plus, with its prime location on Popes Island, you can take in some seriously stunning views of New Bedford Harbor while you eat.

If you’ve ever been stuck in traffic waiting for the Fairhaven-New Bedford Bridge to rotate, well, Fathoms is the perfect excuse to pull over and grab a bite.

What’s On the Menu?

Phantom Gourmet didn’t just stop by; they went all in on the food, and honestly, their picks are chef’s kiss.

Ahi Tuna: Lightly seared and coated in sesame seeds, this one gives even the best sushi spots a run for their money.

Lightly seared and coated in sesame seeds, this one gives even the best sushi spots a run for their money. Stuffed Quahog (aka “Stuffy”): A local staple, loaded with clams, chorizo, butter, and all the good stuff.

A local staple, loaded with clams, chorizo, butter, and all the good stuff. Lobster Grilled Cheese: Sourdough, melty Swiss, crispy bacon, and house-made lobster salad—need we say more?

Sourdough, melty Swiss, crispy bacon, and house-made lobster salad—need we say more? Fried Ocean Feast: Shrimp, scallops, fish, and clams, all golden-fried and piled high with fries, coleslaw, and dipping sauces.

Shrimp, scallops, fish, and clams, all golden-fried and piled high with fries, coleslaw, and dipping sauces. Haddock Mozambique: A Portuguese-inspired dish simmered in wine, beer, garlic, and chorizo for an explosion of flavor.

A Portuguese-inspired dish simmered in wine, beer, garlic, and chorizo for an explosion of flavor. Blackened Swordfish: Spicy, smoky, and topped with red pepper jam for the perfect balance of heat and sweetness.

A Cocktail for the (Un)lucky Commuter

Got caught waiting for the bridge?

Fathoms has a drink for that. Its most popular cocktail, Stuck on the Bridge, is basically a New Bedford-style Mai Tai; sweet, tropical and strong enough to take the edge off the wait.

If Phantom Gourmet’s visit proved anything, it’s that Fathoms is the real deal.

Fresh seafood, a killer view, and a menu that hits all the right notes. Sounds like a winner-winner seafood dinner to me.

