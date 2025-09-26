Back in the ’90s, after-school snacks usually meant one thing: Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

Hot, quick and sometimes roof-of-your-mouth-scorching, they were a staple for hungry kids everywhere. Now, thanks to one New Bedford chef, that same nostalgic flavor has been brought back to life – only fresher, crispier and even more delicious.

A Throwback Done Right

At Sixes & Sevens on South Sixth Street, chef Tyler Medeiros has been getting creative in the kitchen. Known among staff as “Tyler the Creator” (not the hip-hop star, but the culinary kind), Medeiros recently debuted a handmade version of everyone’s favorite after-school bite: pepperoni pizza rolls.



Medeiros said the idea came straight from childhood.

“Every day after school, I’d go to my grandma’s house and she’d always have a bag of plain Lay’s chips and Totino’s pizza rolls ready,” he recalled. That memory inspired him to experiment with recipes until he landed on the perfect scratch-made version.

From Scratch and Full of Flavor

Unlike the frozen originals, these rolls are crafted with fresh mozzarella, spicy pepperoni and hearty marinara, all tucked inside handmade wonton ravioli and fried until golden brown. The result: a crispy shell with a gooey, flavorful center that delivers everything people loved about Totino’s – without the freezer burn or burnt tongue.

“I just like making stuff that’s not on the menu,” Medeiros said. “My boss gives me the freedom to experiment, and that’s the fun part of the job.”

Now, I will admit that the marinara dipping sauce was good, but Medeiros recommended I try his hot honey and my taste buds went nuts. Talk about sweet-heat with a savory finish, what a masterpiece!

What’s Next?

Pepperoni may be the star for now, but Medeiros hinted at new flavors in the works. Bacon, Philly cheesesteak and barbecue chicken pizza rolls are all possibilities coming soon. The only bad news: this is a specials dish that could very well be gone by the time you read this, so try and get down to Sixes & Sevens as soon as possible. Perhaps there will be enough demand to keep the supply on the permanent menu, but for now, these delectable little bites of heaven are only temporary.

For anyone who grew up with Totino’s, this New Bedford spin on the classic snack is more than just food, it’s a bite of nostalgia.

