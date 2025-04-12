At just 19 years old, Michael Blechar-Melancon of New Bedford is in a desperate fight for his life.

Diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and stage five chronic kidney disease, he is now searching for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Michael’s health battle began in December when he started feeling unwell while working at Walmart in Dartmouth. Despite experiencing numbness and dizziness, he initially pushed through, working back-to-back shifts before finally seeking medical attention at Southcoast Health.

Doctors informed him that his kidneys were functioning at just 10 percent, a shocking diagnosis that has since turned his world upside down.

“I didn’t really feel that bad,” Michael admitted, but the reality was much more serious. Genetic factors, including a condition called NPHP1, contributed to the rapid deterioration of his kidneys.

Now on Rhode Island’s transplant list, Michael is awaiting approval for Boston’s transplant program as well.

Unfortunately, the average wait time for a kidney from a deceased donor is about six years – time he may not have.

Since his diagnosis, Michael has been undergoing daily dialysis, first at a center in Fairhaven and now from home. The treatment is grueling, lasting nine hours each day. While it’s less harsh on his body than in-center dialysis, it’s still a major adjustment.

New Bedford Teen Seeking Kidney Transplant Courtesy Amanda DaSilva

Michael’s mother Amanda DaSilva, who had to leave her job to care for him, is doing everything she can to keep up with the demands of his condition.

“I went from working 56 hours a week to not being able to work at all,” she said. “We’re just trying to stay hopeful for a living donor.”

A kidney from a living donor would be a game-changer, offering Michael a better quality of life and lasting up to 16 years, far longer than one from a deceased donor.

Although medical expenses are starting to pile up, Michael and his family remain strong and determined to keep moving forward. His family is urging anyone who may be a potential match to consider becoming a donor, as every second counts in this critical search for a new kidney.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating or checking eligibility, please contact Sarah Gibbs, the transplant coordinator at Rhode Island Hospital, at (401) 444-3091.

