New Bedford Waitress Pulls Off Stunt That Has TikTok Talking

Jamie Gennant has been a server at New Beige restaurant in New Bedford for several months and was recently handed the keys to the restaurant's social media platforms.

Funny Video Recreated

She’s been on the lookout for fun things to do with the New Beige account. While scrolling through TikTok last week, she saw something that caught her eye. It was a funny video poking light-hearted fun at customers who constantly drop the owner's name in hopes of getting special treatment.

Gennant said it happens all the time at New Beige. Customers frequently mention that they’re friends with Howie Mallowes, the owner of the restaurant. The original TikTok featured a server doing a cartwheel while holding a tray of drinks.

“It wasn’t an original idea,” Gennant said. "But I liked it, so I wanted to recreate it. I knew if I could pull it off, it would be good for marketing.”

A Cartwheel Challenge Tees Up a Viral Moment

Finding the video and deciding to recreate it was just part one. Part two was much harder: actually having the skill to pull it off. Amazingly, Gennant did just that, and the video has become an instant hit.

It was so impressive that I didn’t immediately realize it was local – until I recognized the New Beige décor.

Gennant nailed the flip and even bowed to her waiting customer. Fun fact: there was no liquid in the glasses, and the “customer” was another New Beige server.

“Yeah, that was Janelle,” Gennant said. “She’s another waitress here.”

Dance Skills Pay Off, and So Does the Content

Also worth noting: Gennant is a professional dancer, which definitely helped her pull off the stunt. She said several customers have recognized her from the video that has garnered roughly 10,000 views.

She hasn’t tried the flip with full glasses, at least not yet – and yes, customers are still coming in and asking for Howie.

