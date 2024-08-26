Get ready New Bedford, there's a new Pizza Hut coming to the city and is gearing up for something nostalgic.

Coming soon to 914 Mount Pleasant Street by Kings Highway, Pizza Hut promises to bring back the beloved '90s style buffet and salad bar that many have been missed and been craving.

While the exact opening date remains uncertain, ranging from later this year to sometime in 2025, one thing is for sure: the return of the old-school buffet and salad bar that's bringing nostalgia to select locations.

The '90s buffet comeback has already made waves in places like Hawaii, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Toronto, where the classic lunch spread is being reintroduced. Patrons can look forward to an all-you-can-eat experience featuring a variety of pizzas, pasta, garlic breadsticks, and the much-loved cinnamon sticks.

According to Delishably, the Pizza Hut buffet, a cherished memory for many, saw numerous closures in 2014, with additional losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the resurgence of this iconic feature is set to bring joy to fans old and new. The buffet, if available near you, is priced at an affordable $9.99. The returning salad bar, open during all dining room hours, offers a fresh and budget-friendly option at $6.99. For those with a hearty appetite, some stores provide a full buffet of pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert for just $11.99.

Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego Getty Images for Pizza Hut loading...

New Bedford’s upcoming Pizza Hut location is a reality in the making, so keep an eye out for the grand opening, and get ready to indulge in a slice of the past with a modern twist.

