You've probably driven by it a million times, but never thought about what might be inside. Did you know that New Bedford's bougiest apartment is a luxury, two-story penthouse condominium located on the top floor of Cork Wine and Tapas on Front Street?

Inside the Most Exclusive Apartment in New Bedford

If you've ever dined inside Cork, you'll recognize a similar look and feel in the breathtaking apartment. The walls are made of stones placed hundreds of years ago, and the ceilings feature exposed wooden beams.

The solid stone building was originally constructed in 1815 for the Taber brothers, who were thriving thanks to the booming whaling industry. According to an Instagram post from @milliesdnb, “At the time of construction, the whaling industry was surging in New Bedford, and the Taber brothers sought to capitalize on the resulting opportunities by producing blocks, pumps, and other items for local seamen. The building was designed to be a warehouse to produce, house, and maneuver large nautical equipment. The unique interior stone space is skewered with an enormous steel rod that supports the floors from basement to roof.”

From Historic Warehouse to Modern Masterpiece

Fast forward more than 200 years, and the entire building has become an architect’s dream.

The décor in “Millie’s” condo is the creative vision of Jen Peters, who owns the property with her husband, Al.

The luxury space is used mostly as a short-term rental for executives in the offshore wind industry or for potential investors in the Peters’ venture capital company, WaveFX.

Luxury Living Meets Startup Strategy in the Heart of the City

"We're investing in early-stage founders. We specifically look for people outside the area to bring them into the area, or for younger founders already here," says Al Peters. "Through that business model, there’s a huge demand for people coming to the area. We use the space to help draw them here and provide them with a nice spot to stay in the city."

In other words, Peters uses the condo and its stunning waterfront views to wine and dine potential business partners — showing off the best that New Bedford has to offer.

You can click here to find out more about booking Millie’s for a weekend stay or as a jaw-dropping location for a small event.

