New Breakfast Spot Coming to Downtown New Bedford

There will soon be a new treat for visitors to the Whaling City. Whether they are catching a ferry to Martha's Vineyard or exploring the city, they will have a new option to eat in the morning.

A new breakfast spot is coming to Downtown New Bedford, landing at one of the city's hottest restaurants of the past year—New Beige.

New Beige's executive chef, Joe Rego, has put the restaurant on the map with his incredibly tempting menu items. Late last year, New Beige launched a Sunday brunch that quickly became a hit with customers.

Apparently, the Sunday brunch has been so successful that New Beige owner Howie Mallowes says, starting February 28, the restaurant will start serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

Breakfast at New Beige will begin each morning at 8 a.m., just as Downtown New Bedford starts to come to life. Due to the restaurant's liquor license, it is not permitted to open before 8 a.m.; however, the later opening allows it to serve beverages like mimosas and Irish coffees.

A full, made-to-order breakfast menu will be available, including omelets and egg sandwiches. "With a chef like Joe Rego, I'm sure we'll see plenty of linguica on the breakfast menu, too," said owner Howie Mallowes.

New Beige Breakfast Menu Sneak Peek

2 eggs any style, home fries, choice of meat $13

Open face omelette ( served with home fries and toast )

Italiano- mozzarella, basil pesto, slice prosciutto, parmagian $14

Frenchie- brie cheese, grilled shrimp, cherry tomatoes $16

Portuguese- crumbled Chourico, Saint Jorge cheese $13

Breakfast Plates

Croque Madame- Ham and Gruyère cheese, sunny side up egg, becahmel server with mixed greens salad, cheery tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onion and balsamic dressing $13

Crab hash- sweet potato hash tossed with crab meat, topped with 2 poached eggs and house made hollandaise sauce $17

Breakfast Pancake Tacos- 2 pancakes topped with scrambled eggs, cheese, guacamole and salsa $13

Huevos Rancheros- 2 corn tortillas topped salsa roja with 2 eggs any style, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onions , crumbled queso fresco and crema $14

Shakshula- Nortb African dish with 2 eggs cooked In a sauce of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and cumin. Topped with crumbled feta cheese, herb salad and olive oil, served with toast $14

Sweet Treats

Stack of pancakes ( 3 each ) with butter, butter and maple syrup $12

Brioche French toast with whipped cream and berry salad, maple syrup and powdered sugar $12

Fruit salad- Assorted seasonal fruit $6

Sides

Grilled Chourico $4

Sausage $4

Bacon $4

Grilled Shrimp $10

Fried chicken breast $7

Filet tips $14