It's a home older than America itself and remains one of the oldest privately owned homes in the country too. Now you can spend the night inside to get a taste of Colonial times.

Just down the road from the famed Dan'l Webster Inn is the perhaps lesser-known Newcomb Tavern. Built in 1693, this social hub of the time went on to become a Tory stronghold during the Revolutionary War.

Luckily this stunning lakeside property survived longer than British rule and today is a private rental that you can stay in thanks to Alex on Airbnb.

Massachusetts offers many unique stays —from treehouses and gingerbread cottages— but one stands out: an amazing historic house.

Massachusetts' Oldest Airbnb Offering

Newcomb Tavern sits along Shawme Pond and is walking distance from Sandwich Village. You can even enjoy a working grist mill that sits steps from the house.

This rental is a history buff's dream. A rare chance to spend the night in a home that actually played a role in American history.

A Revolutionary War Landmark You Can Sleep In

It seems that during the Revolutionary War the Newcomb Tavern was the hangout for those loyal to the British Crown. Sitting just a quarter mile from the rebel hangout, the Dan'l Webster Inn, Sandwich was definitely a spot with lots of wartime tension.

Today however it is a beautiful summer escape for thousands and it could be where you bring the whole extended family for a relaxing weekend away.

