This Sandwich Airbnb Let’s You Stay in One of America’s Oldest Private Homes
It's a home older than America itself and remains one of the oldest privately owned homes in the country too. Now you can spend the night inside to get a taste of Colonial times.
Just down the road from the famed Dan'l Webster Inn is the perhaps lesser-known Newcomb Tavern. Built in 1693, this social hub of the time went on to become a Tory stronghold during the Revolutionary War.
Luckily this stunning lakeside property survived longer than British rule and today is a private rental that you can stay in thanks to Alex on Airbnb.
Massachusetts offers many unique stays —from treehouses and gingerbread cottages— but one stands out: an amazing historic house.
Massachusetts' Oldest Airbnb Offering
Newcomb Tavern sits along Shawme Pond and is walking distance from Sandwich Village. You can even enjoy a working grist mill that sits steps from the house.
This rental is a history buff's dream. A rare chance to spend the night in a home that actually played a role in American history.
A Revolutionary War Landmark You Can Sleep In
It seems that during the Revolutionary War the Newcomb Tavern was the hangout for those loyal to the British Crown. Sitting just a quarter mile from the rebel hangout, the Dan'l Webster Inn, Sandwich was definitely a spot with lots of wartime tension.
Today however it is a beautiful summer escape for thousands and it could be where you bring the whole extended family for a relaxing weekend away.
Hidden Gem in Massachusetts: A 330-Year-Old Airbnb Stay
