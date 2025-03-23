Newport Could Become the Best Historic Small Town
Mansions and beaches and seafood, oh my!
Newport, Rhode Island has it all, including a rich history.
The city is known for its picturesque views and it's now among the top 20 finalists in the running to be deemed the Best Historic Small Town by USA Today.
Newport in the Spotlight
Shining a light on the City by the Sea isn't surprising. Newport is visited by roughly four million people every year.
The Newport mansions always draw a large crowd. They've been around since the Gilded Age and in addition to the beautiful buildings in Newport, visitors can also get an education while on a walking tour.
The charming seaside town is in good company with the fellow nominees for Best Historic Small Town. To make the list of the 20 finalists, each city had to have a population of fewer than 25,000 people.
Now, it's up to the public to vote for their favorites. Voting is open on USA Today's website for the Best Historic Small Town.
2025 Best Historic Small Town Nominees
Abilene, Kansas
Astoria, Oregon
Bisbee, Arizona
Castine, Maine
Cody, Wyoming
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Georgetown, Colorado
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Granbury, Texas
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Ludington, Michigan
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mount Dora, Florida
Newport, Kentucky
Newport, Rhode Island
Ruston, Louisana
Shipshewana, Indiana
St. Michaels, Maryland
Taos, New Mexico
Worthington, Ohio
Vote For Your Favorite
Cast one vote per day until voting closes on Monday, March 31 and noon. The winning town will be announced on April 9.
