Mansions and beaches and seafood, oh my!

Newport, Rhode Island has it all, including a rich history.

The city is known for its picturesque views and it's now among the top 20 finalists in the running to be deemed the Best Historic Small Town by USA Today.

Newport in the Spotlight

Shining a light on the City by the Sea isn't surprising. Newport is visited by roughly four million people every year.

The Newport mansions always draw a large crowd. They've been around since the Gilded Age and in addition to the beautiful buildings in Newport, visitors can also get an education while on a walking tour.

READ MORE: Newport Walking Tours Allow Visitors to Stroll Through Its History

The charming seaside town is in good company with the fellow nominees for Best Historic Small Town. To make the list of the 20 finalists, each city had to have a population of fewer than 25,000 people.

Now, it's up to the public to vote for their favorites. Voting is open on USA Today's website for the Best Historic Small Town.

2025 Best Historic Small Town Nominees

Abilene, Kansas

Astoria, Oregon

Bisbee, Arizona

Castine, Maine

Cody, Wyoming

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Georgetown, Colorado

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Granbury, Texas

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Ludington, Michigan

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mount Dora, Florida

Newport, Kentucky

Newport, Rhode Island

Ruston, Louisana

Shipshewana, Indiana

St. Michaels, Maryland

Taos, New Mexico

Worthington, Ohio

Vote For Your Favorite

Cast one vote per day until voting closes on Monday, March 31 and noon. The winning town will be announced on April 9.

