Newport Mansions Just Revealed Their 2026 Holiday Lineup and an Emmy Winner Is Returning
The magic of the holidays comes alive in Newport, Rhode Island. From the festive celebrations to the themed dinners and beautifully decorated mansions, there's plenty to look forward to.
This year, the Preservation Society of Newport County has an exciting six weeks of celebrations planned to ring in the holiday season.
From October through late December, friends and families can add some of these unique opportunities to their schedules.
Christine Baranski Returns to the Gilded Age Mansions
Christine Baranski will return to the City by the Sea this winter for a one-night-only musical retelling of A Christmas Carol. She's no stranger to Newport and the mansions. Her role as Agnes van Rhijn in The Gilded Age brought her to the area to film some of the series.
Tickets for the event go on sale October 20 for Preservation Society members. General sale tickets are available October 22.
READ MORE: Fall River's Sagres Returns to Newport Again to Feed 'Gilded Age' Crew
Festive Mansion Decor and the Iconic Breakers Poinsettia Tree
In addition to Baranski's return to Newport, select mansions will once again deck their halls for the holiday season. The Breakers, Chateau-sur-Mer and Marble House will be covered in decorations from November 21-January 3, and yes, that means the return of the gorgeous poinsettia tree at The Breakers.
That won't be the only tree on display. A part of your yard could be on full display as the Preservation Society is searching for donations of two trees ranging in size from 20-30 feet tall. The evergreens will be displayed in Washington Square and at Marble House.
Full Schedule of 2026 Newport Mansion Holiday Events
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions 2026
November 21-January 3
The Breakers & Marble House Open Daily
Chateau-sur-Mer Open Saturdays & Sundays Only
- Sparkling Lights at The Breakers presented by BankNewport
November 21-December 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Behind the Scenes: Holiday Decorations
December 10 at The Breakers, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
December 17 at Marble House, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop
December 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Breakers Greenhouse
- A Musical Retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” Performed by Skylark and Narrated by Christine Baranski
Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m.
The Breakers
- Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers
December 19
The Breakers
Newport Mansions Holidays 2026: Lights, Events & Stars
Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson
See This Historic Newport Mansion Sparkle With Thousands of Holiday Lights
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Newport Mansions Seen in HBO's 'The Gilded Age'
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall