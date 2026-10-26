Newport Mansions Just Revealed Their 2026 Holiday Lineup and an Emmy Winner Is Returning

Newport Mansions Just Revealed Their 2026 Holiday Lineup and an Emmy Winner Is Returning

Courtesy Preservation Society of Newport County

The magic of the holidays comes alive in Newport, Rhode Island. From the festive celebrations to the themed dinners and beautifully decorated mansions, there's plenty to look forward to.

This year, the Preservation Society of Newport County has an exciting six weeks of celebrations planned to ring in the holiday season.

From October through late December, friends and families can add some of these unique opportunities to their schedules.

Christine Baranski Returns to the Gilded Age Mansions

Christine Baranski will return to the City by the Sea this winter for a one-night-only musical retelling of A Christmas Carol. She's no stranger to Newport and the mansions. Her role as Agnes van Rhijn in The Gilded Age brought her to the area to film some of the series.

Tickets for the event go on sale October 20 for Preservation Society members. General sale tickets are available October 22.

READ MORE: Fall River's Sagres Returns to Newport Again to Feed 'Gilded Age' Crew

Festive Mansion Decor and the Iconic Breakers Poinsettia Tree

In addition to Baranski's return to Newport, select mansions will once again deck their halls for the holiday season. The Breakers, Chateau-sur-Mer and Marble House will be covered in decorations from November 21-January 3, and yes, that means the return of the gorgeous poinsettia tree at The Breakers.

That won't be the only tree on display. A part of your yard could be on full display as the Preservation Society is searching for donations of two trees ranging in size from 20-30 feet tall. The evergreens will be displayed in Washington Square and at Marble House.

Full Schedule of 2026 Newport Mansion Holiday Events

  • Holidays at the Newport Mansions 2026
    November 21-January 3
    The Breakers & Marble House Open Daily
    Chateau-sur-Mer Open Saturdays & Sundays Only
  • Sparkling Lights at The Breakers presented by BankNewport
    November 21-December 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Behind the Scenes: Holiday Decorations
    December 10 at The Breakers, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    December 17 at Marble House, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop
    December 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    The Breakers Greenhouse
  • A Musical Retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” Performed by Skylark and Narrated by Christine Baranski
    Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m.
    The Breakers
  • Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers
    December 19
    The Breakers

Newport Mansions Holidays 2026: Lights, Events & Stars

Take a visual tour of Holidays at the Newport Mansions 2026, featuring Christine Baranski, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and festive decor.

Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

See This Historic Newport Mansion Sparkle With Thousands of Holiday Lights

For years several Newport mansions have decorated their stunning interiors with traditional holiday trimmings and towering Christmas trees.
But for the past few winters, one historic home on Ochre Point Ave has lit up their exterior too. See the Sparking Lights of The Breakers this season bigger and brighter than ever.

Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Newport Mansions Seen in HBO's 'The Gilded Age'

"The Gilded Age" film crews have returned to Newport, Rhode Island, for several weeks of filming for the upcoming second season of HBO's hit show. Casting calls from March gave away the International Tennis Hall of Fame as a site for several scenes and, of course, several of the historic city's epic mansions are being used as well. Here are all the places filming is expected to take place around town this May.

Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Filed Under: holiday, mansion
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