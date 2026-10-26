The magic of the holidays comes alive in Newport, Rhode Island. From the festive celebrations to the themed dinners and beautifully decorated mansions, there's plenty to look forward to.

This year, the Preservation Society of Newport County has an exciting six weeks of celebrations planned to ring in the holiday season.

From October through late December, friends and families can add some of these unique opportunities to their schedules.

Christine Baranski Returns to the Gilded Age Mansions

Christine Baranski will return to the City by the Sea this winter for a one-night-only musical retelling of A Christmas Carol. She's no stranger to Newport and the mansions. Her role as Agnes van Rhijn in The Gilded Age brought her to the area to film some of the series.

Tickets for the event go on sale October 20 for Preservation Society members. General sale tickets are available October 22.

Festive Mansion Decor and the Iconic Breakers Poinsettia Tree

In addition to Baranski's return to Newport, select mansions will once again deck their halls for the holiday season. The Breakers, Chateau-sur-Mer and Marble House will be covered in decorations from November 21-January 3, and yes, that means the return of the gorgeous poinsettia tree at The Breakers.



That won't be the only tree on display. A part of your yard could be on full display as the Preservation Society is searching for donations of two trees ranging in size from 20-30 feet tall. The evergreens will be displayed in Washington Square and at Marble House.

Full Schedule of 2026 Newport Mansion Holiday Events

Holidays at the Newport Mansions 2026

November 21-January 3

The Breakers & Marble House Open Daily

Chateau-sur-Mer Open Saturdays & Sundays Only

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers presented by BankNewport

November 21-December 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Behind the Scenes: Holiday Decorations

December 10 at The Breakers, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

December 17 at Marble House, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

December 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Breakers Greenhouse

A Musical Retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” Performed by Skylark and Narrated by Christine Baranski

Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m.

The Breakers

Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers

December 19

The Breakers

Newport Mansions Holidays 2026: Lights, Events & Stars Take a visual tour of Holidays at the Newport Mansions 2026, featuring Christine Baranski, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and festive decor. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

See This Historic Newport Mansion Sparkle With Thousands of Holiday Lights For years several Newport mansions have decorated their stunning interiors with traditional holiday trimmings and towering Christmas trees. But for the past few winters, one historic home on Ochre Point Ave has lit up their exterior too. See the Sparking Lights of The Breakers this season bigger and brighter than ever. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall