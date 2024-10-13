One Of Providence’s Most Popular Events Returns This November

Twenty-five years ago an epic, nearly two-week long event became one of the biggest things to take place in Providence.

The now world-renowned Splendor of Florence event celebrated the recently signed Friendship Pact between the mayors of Florence, Italy and Providence, RI. It's global press coverage helped put Providence on the tourism map - and this November it is all happening again.

This time with a twist.

Back in September 1999, Joyce Acciaioli Rudge put this inaugural Splendor of Florence event together to celebrate fashion, art and music. The Rhode Island native of Italian heritage used art and photo exhibits throughout the city to allow viewers to visit Florence, Italy without ever getting on a plane.

Since then similar festivals have been held in Philadelphia and New York City, but Rudge is bringing the event back to its roots this November with a return to Providence.

The 2024 Splendor of Florence event however, will tackle more than just art and fashion. It will shine a light on climate change as well.

The latest event has been dubbed "Sott’Acqua: A Tale of Two Cities Underwater" and will center around both Florence and Providence's commitments to protecting the environment.

There will be photo exhibits, film screenings and panel discussions about each city's issues with flooding as well as Save the Bay events for both adults and children.

The event won't be all about natural disasters however.

Celebrations of Italian food and wine will be held, including a pop up Italian Trattoria at Hope and Main.

Art and music will be highlighted as well, with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presenting a Splendor of Italian Opera concert on November 16 and art workshopsheld throughout with sixth generation Florentine artisan, Maria Giannini.

So if European travel wasn't in your fall plans, perhaps you can feel like you made it to Italy this November by spending some time at the 2024 Splendor of Florence event in Providence.

