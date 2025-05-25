One of the Most Recognizable Homes in Dartmouth Now For Sale

It’s one of the most recognizable houses on the SouthCoast and one of the largest. Now the 12,255 square foot home at 824 Tucker Road in Dartmouth is for sale.

The massive 12 bedroom, 14 bathroom property has been amazing passersby since its construction in 1902, now this gorgeous Neo-Georgian estate could be all yours.

Owning the 4.2 acre property dubbed “Greene Acres” doesn’t just mean owning a stunning home, it also means owning a piece of SouthCoast history.

“Greene Acres” has the distinction of being the only home on the SouthCoast built by the renowned Boston architectural firm of Peabody & Stearns. Though the pair were responsible for iconic public buildings in Boston, like Custom House Tower and the Ames Building, “Greene Acres” is one of the few homes they designed.

They didn’t hold anything back on this estate either, adding classic Gilded Age features like Palladian windows, dentil moldings and a notable grand columned entrance to the home.

The columns even continue into the home’s huge entrance hall, where you’ll also find a soaring, hand carved central staircase topped with a skylight to brighten the home with natural light.

The beautifully maintained home is not short on natural light, with nearly 60 windows throughout the property.

Though when you really need some sun on your face, this 4.2 acres estate has plenty of space for that too. The house features a century-old Italianate walled garden complete with potting house and reflection pool.

Reflection is something former residents were likely big on, seeing as “Greene Acres” served as the retirement home for clergymen of the Congregation of Holy Cross until 2015.

The stunning estate has seen updates to electrical, plumbing, and bathrooms, while keeping many of the Georgian revival features intact. Now this SouthCoast home with a lot of history, could be where you make your next family memories.

