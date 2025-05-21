Patriot Place in Foxboro has been really stepping it up lately. Between new food choices like Chick-fil-A and Estella Italian restaurant, and daily winter activities during holiday vacations, Patriot Place seems to be adding new things regularly.

That trend continues with the addition of some new professional-grade outdoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball is skyrocketing in popularity here on the SouthCoast and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, so it only seems fitting that some courts are built at the fun, larger-than-life location of Patriot Place.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the new ELEVENO Pickleball facility:

1. When do the new pickleball courts at Patriot Place open?

ELEVENO Pickleball at Patriot Place opens later this summer, with an exact date expected to be announced soon.

2. Where are the pickleball courts located at Patriot Place?

The courts are located in a converted parking lot across from Trader Joe’s and Restoration Hardware Outlet, on the site previously used for the Winter Skate..

3. How many pickleball courts are available at Patriot Place?

There will be six professional-grade outdoor pickleball courts.

4. Can I reserve a pickleball court at Patriot Place?

Yes, players will be able to reserve court time through ELEVENO once the facility opens.

5. Is the new pickleball facility open to all skill levels?

Yes, the courts are designed for players of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to seasoned competitors.

6. Will there be food and drinks available at the courts?

Yes, ELEVENO will offer food and beverage options along with a shaded player lounge.

7. What events will take place at the ELEVENO Pickleball facility?

The venue will host tournaments, training sessions, and special events throughout the season.

8. How long will the pickleball courts be open each year?

The courts will operate seasonally and remain open through the end of October. After that, Winter Skate will return for the colder months.

9. Is there a fee to use the pickleball courts at Patriot Place?

Details on pricing and reservations will be available through ELEVENO’s booking platform closer to opening.

10. What Is ELEVENO Pickleball?

ELEVENO is a pickleball lifestyle brand known for organizing pop-up courts, tournaments, and now permanent facilities aimed at building community around the sport.

