The New England Patriots have shocked football fans (including some of their own) with their winning record this season.

The Pats stand at No. 1 in the AFC East with a 6-2 record, thanks in part to top-notch talent on the field and on the sidelines.

Coach Mike Vrabel's tactics have proved successful so far, something that even past players have noticed.

Edelman Applauds Vrabel’s Coaching Style

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was quite vocal about his appreciation for the new head coach, saying "I wanna play for Coach Vrabs."

During a recent episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast, which he co-hosts with former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman shared his admiration for the new man at the helm.

"He seems like such a good dude to play for," Edelman said about Vrabel. "We know him as a friend, and he's always had that leadership role."

“Feels Kind of Belichick-ish”

"In the grand scheme of things, he's like a player-coach, but you can tell he also keeps jokers accountable and you can tell that guys know there's a direction there that they're going," Edelman said.

"It feels kind of Belichick-ish, but with a player-type coach," Edelman said. "You can tell that guys like playing for him."

Would Julian Edelman Un-Retire to Play for Mike Vrabel?

Despite his compliments and desire to be coached by Vrabel, don't expect Edelman to lace up his cleats any time soon. The retired Patriot is just fine watching from the stands and enjoying his time in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

