Julian Edelman Says He’d Play for Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots have shocked football fans (including some of their own) with their winning record this season.
The Pats stand at No. 1 in the AFC East with a 6-2 record, thanks in part to top-notch talent on the field and on the sidelines.
Coach Mike Vrabel's tactics have proved successful so far, something that even past players have noticed.
READ MORE: Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Share Honest Take on Patriots' Top Pick Will Campbell
Edelman Applauds Vrabel’s Coaching Style
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was quite vocal about his appreciation for the new head coach, saying "I wanna play for Coach Vrabs."
During a recent episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast, which he co-hosts with former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman shared his admiration for the new man at the helm.
"He seems like such a good dude to play for," Edelman said about Vrabel. "We know him as a friend, and he's always had that leadership role."
READ MORE: Julian Edelman Shares Boston Dos and Don'ts
“Feels Kind of Belichick-ish”
"In the grand scheme of things, he's like a player-coach, but you can tell he also keeps jokers accountable and you can tell that guys know there's a direction there that they're going," Edelman said.
"It feels kind of Belichick-ish, but with a player-type coach," Edelman said. "You can tell that guys like playing for him."
READ MORE: From QB to Hubby: Photos That Capture Drake Maye's Love Story
Would Julian Edelman Un-Retire to Play for Mike Vrabel?
Despite his compliments and desire to be coached by Vrabel, don't expect Edelman to lace up his cleats any time soon. The retired Patriot is just fine watching from the stands and enjoying his time in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Patriots in Connecticut? The Nearly-Deal That Shocked New England
Gallery Credit: Lou Milano
25 Years of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka