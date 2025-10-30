When it comes to spooky season, most people in our country think Salem as one of the spooky spots to visit, but have you heard about Bloody Pond?

Where Is Bloody Pond Located?

The name alone gives me goosebumps but there isn't anything scary about Bloody Pond, which is located in Plymouth. You may have driven by it as it can be seen from Route 3. It's a natural pond that is just south of Long Pond.

Plenty of fishermen have thrown a lure into the pond, as it's perfect for shore or wading fishing.

What’s the Story Behind the Name?

The question remains, though, why the name "Bloody Pond?"

The pond was reportedly given the name because the area around the pond was where Native Americans were killed in in droves, with lots of bloodshed. The Natives had taken refuge on the point that lends itself to the eastern shore.

Get our free mobile app

It's not the proudest moment of our local history, nor is it a great name to give a pond, but it did make a nationwide list as the "Spookiest Place Names in Each State," according to a Mental Floss article.

Other Spooky Names in New England

For the record, the spookiest-named place in Rhode Island is Smallpox Trail, located in Richmond, Rhode Island. The name dates all the way back to April of 1845. Naming the street this allowed people to easily give directions for getting a smallpox vaccine. You can read the more in-depth story on the Small State, Big History website.

There you have it, spooky names for places many of us drive by every single day.

Toughest Town Names on the SouthCoast Sometimes knowing who's local to the SouthCoast and who isn't is as easy as asking them to pronounce Padanaram. There are some seriously tricky town names in this area of Massachusetts and sometimes it seems you can only say them right if you were born and raised around them. From Zs where there are none to the 'ham' versus 'um' debacle, these are some of the trickiest SouthCoast town names out there. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Fall River Library Offering a Spooky Experience The Fall River Public Library is getting in the Halloween spirit with a haunting experience for the entire family. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott