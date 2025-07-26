When a New Bedford power washing company showed up for a routine job in Fairhaven, they never expected to save a family from a potential disaster.

Jarrid Rocha of Rocha Girls Power Washing and his buddy Torell Strawn had just arrived at a client’s home around noon, when Rocha heard a loud hissing noise and the unmistakable sound of flames. Moments earlier, he had been joking with the homeowner, who was setting up his grill, about cooking the two workers burgers for lunch. But in seconds, that lighthearted moment turned into chaos.

“I heard what sounded like a big gust of flame,” Rocha said. “When I got to the back, the whole propane tank and grill were on fire.”

Quick Thinking Saves the Day

The homeowner, who had been severely injured in a past car accident and now uses walking aids, struggled to move away from the blaze. Rocha immediately sprang into action, unhooking his power-washing hose and rushing to douse the flames. Strawn quickly followed to assist.

Within a minute, the fire was out.

“It was lucky timing,” Rocha said. “The tank could have exploded, but thankfully it was nearly empty, so we got it out fast.”

The fire started due to a faulty hose line connecting the propane tank to the grill. While the homeowner suffered burns to his right arm and side while trying to move the tank, there was no structural damage to the house, and the grill might be salvageable.

Grateful Family, Heroic Helpers

The homeowner’s wife and daughter ran outside during the ordeal, but Rocha told them when it was safe to return.

“He (the owner) kept apologizing, and I said, ‘Don’t be sorry – you’re alive. That’s what matters,’” Rocha said. “The guy had just been telling me earlier how lucky he was to be alive after his car accident. I told Torell afterward, ‘This guy has nine lives.’”

After making sure everyone was safe, Rocha continued onward and finished the power-washing job.

“It could have been so much worse,” Rocha said. “Right place, right time. I’m just glad we were there.”

