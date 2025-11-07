Food trucks will gather in Providence, Rhode Island for a special day of food, fun and giving back.

This Veterans Day, join Roger Williams Park Zoo for Food Truck Day, a perfect event for the whole family.

Bring your appetite for this one. There will be a variety of options available to purchase. The best part is that military members can enjoy the tasty treats for half price.

Food Trucks, Music, and Family Fun

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors to Roger Williams Park Zoo can enjoy animals and live music, plus sweet and savory bites from local food trucks.

READ MORE: Where SouthCoast Families Can Get Immediate Food Help

Get our free mobile app

Special Veterans Day Discount

The event is included with zoo admission, but the zoo is going one step further to provide a discounted rate for active and retired U.S. military veterans.

READ MORE: Fall River Artist Honors Veterans With Emotional New Exhibit

When showing valid identification, active and retired military members will receive 50 percent off zoo admission for up to four people in their immediate family.

Zoo Membership Options Worth Exploring

It's so easy to become a member of Roger Williams Park Zoo. Personally, it's a family favorite and if you find yourself frequenting the zoo multiple times a year, a membership is the way to go.

With a variety of membership options, your pass will quickly pay for itself in just a few visits.

READ MORE: Roger Williams Park Zoo Celebrates First-Ever Red Panda Births

Membership Options

Individual (General): Daytime admission for one adult

Family (General): Admission for two adults in same household and up to four dependent children under age 18

Family (Plus): All the benefits of a Family Level, plus one free guest each visit

Friends & Family: Family Level benefits plus two free guests

Grandparent: Admission for two named adults and up to four grandchildren under age 18

More membership options and full details are available on the Roger Williams Park Zoo website.

Plymouth Server Buys Meals for Over 40 Veterans Plymouth server Corey Dries topped his previous record, buying dinner for over 40 veterans on Veterans Day. Gallery Credit: Tim Weisberg

Baby Red Pandas Born At Roger Williams Park Zoo In Providence Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson