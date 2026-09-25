While most tourists may have fled the Cape, some are still arriving. A rare bird, a crested caracara, was spotted on Cape Cod. "I heard rumors about this bird being around but didn’t really believe it at first. As rumors persisted, I decided to take a look for myself," Paul Ruszala said.

A Rare Tropical Visitor in Wellfleet

The sighting took place on September 7, 2026 in Duck Harbor Marsh in Wellfleet, a rare sight for this member of the falcon family.

"This bird is a rare visitor to our area, primarily being located in Florida and Texas and areas south to Aruba and beyond," Ruszala said. "It’s amazing that this bird flew thousands of miles off course and we are lucky enough to stumble upon it."



A Lifelong Passion for Local Ecosystems

Spotting the caracara was quite the moment for Ruszala; he's spent many years with his eyes to the skies. "When I was a kid, my father and uncle introduced me to fishing, where they really opened my eyes to the whole ecosystem and how it all ties together," he said. "I remember them pointing out all different kinds of birds and being fascinated by how many species there are and how they knew what they were by their sounds alone. Since I can remember I’ve always had an interest."

Paul Ruszala Paul Ruszala

READ MORE: Rhode Island and SouthCoast Birdwatching Spots

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Tips and Advice for Cape Cod Birdwatchers

Ruszala even shared some advice for fellow birdwatchers. "It’s awesome to see so many getting out and enjoying the pristine landscape and wildlife we have on Cape Cod," he said. "If you do go looking, best of luck and remember to give the bird plenty of space where it remains comfortable and stress-free."

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