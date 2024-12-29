Is it really happening? Rhode Island fans of the hit Bravo franchise Real Housewives are buzzing after rumors started gaining traction that filming for a new season has picked up in Cranston.

But, are the rumors true? Several local content creators seem to think so.

Is Real Housewives of Rhode Island Real?

A creator that goes by the name “thesocialitefiles” considers herself a true housewife of Rhode Island. She gained popularity for her “Real Housewife” vlogs, so it was only proper she addressed the growing rumors about Bravo’s next season.

“Three of my friends were scouted for a TV show, and a friend of a friend was scouted for this specifically” she shared while pointing out a new Instagram page called “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.”

She explained how two producers were scouting the Rhode Island area for two projects. One was focused on Southern Charm in Providence, while the other was focused on finding prominent, Rhode Island Italian families.

She shared an interaction with a friend and the friend’s husband when she brought up the hot tea. “I said, ‘Did you hear about The Real Housewives of Rhode Island?’ She said, ‘Yeah, some of my friends are actually filming it right now.’ So, it’s currently filming,” she said.

Real Housewives of Rhode Island Filming in Cranston

Other content creators suggest that filming will primarily take place in Cranston.

Since a large population of Italian families live in Cranston, that checks out.

Another New Englander named Lindsey chimed in with excitement about the potential season. “The Block Island trips, the Twin Oaks dinners, where we will see tables flipped because you know it’s a bunch of Italian and Portuguese…it’s going to be fabulous,” she said.

As of right now, no official statement has been made by Bravo, but Rhode Islanders are hopeful that the popular television series is busy with production in the Ocean State.

In the meantime, as a 31-year-old "prominent" Italian woman, I'll be waiting for my phone call.

