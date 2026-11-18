There must be something in the water in the Ocean State because another iconic member of the Bravo-verse is coming to town. Real Housewives fans, get ready for "An Afternoon with Teresa Giudice."

Bringing Reality TV Royalty to the Ocean State

On Sunday, December 6, guests can meet Giudice at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. "Rhode Island loves the Housewives, and we’ve made it our mission to turn our state into a premier stop for the personalities everyone’s talking about," event co-host Robin Kall said.

What to Expect at ‘An Afternoon With Teresa Giudice’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and New York Times best-selling author has penned her third book, The Queen of New Jersey, and is ready to talk about the title, her time on RHONJ and more. The event will include a conversation with Giudice, book signing and photo-op.

"For years, fans had to head to New York or elsewhere to meet authors like these. Now they’re coming to us, and guests travel in from all over New England to be in the room," Kall said. "After hosting Heather Gay, and with Dorinda Medley coming this month, bringing Teresa Giudice to the Greenwich Odeum felt like the natural next chapter."

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A variety of ticket packages are available to attend "An Afternoon with Teresa Giudice" including VIP entry which includes a personalized, signed copy of her book, premium seating, special gift bags and more. "What draws people in isn’t just the drama; it’s watching real women reinvent themselves over and over, in full glam. These events are pure joy," Kall said.

Crowds warmly welcomed Gay and Medley into RI, so Kall is expecting another excited crowd when Giudice takes the stage at The Odeum. "They each have their own flair and style, but always create conversations that go deeper than the headlines suggest," she said.

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Giudice is best known for her time of Bravo's hit show where she's spent a decade and a half entertaining audiences, flipping tables and feuding with family. A cast member since the beginning, she took a brief hiatus from the show to serve jail time for financial crimes, another thing she's (unfortunately) known for.

Supporting a Great Cause: Autism Science Foundation

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Autism Science Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps those living with autism and their families by funding research and developing better treatments.

You can catch Teresa Giudice in person on December 6 and watch her on Season 15 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, premiering December 2026.

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