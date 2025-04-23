Since 2017 Reese Witherspoon has been selecting books for readers to enjoy with her Reese's Book Club.

Though the club has not been without some controversies, it has also helped boost the careers of numerous female writers as well as given us great screen adaptations of Little Fires Everywhere, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Right now another female author is being featured by the club and she happens to be from Northampton, MA.

For April 2025, Reese's Book Club selected All That Life Can Afford from author Emily Everett.

Everett has been working as an editor and writer of short fiction, but her debut novel "about a young American woman navigating class, lies, and love amid London’s jet-set elite" is bringing her a ton of attention and adoration.

Not only did Witherspoon herself select the novel for her book club, but it has also been named the "Must Listen Audio Book of April" by Apple Books, the "Noteworthy Book for April" by The Washington Post and the "Must Read Book of Spring" by Town & Country.

What Is All That Life Can Afford About?

As Everett explains in it mere seconds...

But according to GoodReads,

The novel revolves around Anna, a young woman who falls in love with London reading Jane Austen novels. When she finally gets there after college, the real London is not exactly what she pictures.

"Then Anna meets the Wilders, who fly her to Saint-Tropez to tutor their teenage daughter. Swept up by the sphinxlike elder sister, Anna soon finds herself plunged into a heady whirlpool of parties and excess, a place where confidence is a birthright. There she meets two handsome young men—one who wants to whisk her into his world in a chauffeured car, the other who sees through Anna’s struggle to outrun her past. It’s like she’s stepped into the pages of a glittering new novel, but what will it cost her to play the part?"

It all sounds quite intriguing to me, but then again I'm a bit of a book nerd who has read several of Reese's Book Club suggestions before.

With Everett being a Massachusetts author however, I feel even more interested in checking this new novel out as soon as possible.

